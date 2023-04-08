Ange Postecoglou full of praise for Celtic hot-shot Kyogo Furuhashi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ange Postecoglou full of praise for Celtic hot-shot Kyogo Furuhashi

By Press Association
Kyogo Furuhashi scored twice for Celtic (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Kyogo Furuhashi scored twice for Celtic (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Ange Postecoglou hailed striker Kyogo Furuhashi after his brace helped Celtic to a thrilling 3-2 win over Rangers at Parkhead.

The Japan forward had the ball in the net early in the cinch Premiership clash only to be ruled offside, before he opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a close-range drive.

Rangers skipper James Tavernier levelled just before the break with a stunning free-kick but Furuhashi took advantage of a Ben Davies mistake in the 62nd minute to grab his fifth goal in three games against the Ibrox side and his 28th of the season.

Portuguese winger Jota scored Celtic’s third after a short back pass from Rangers defender John Souttar, before Tavernier reduced the deficit with a header.

Celtic moved 12 points clear of Rangers at the top of the table with seven games remaining and barring an unlikely collapse they will retain their title, with the possibility of a domestic treble still on the cards.

Postecoglou, who managed against Furuhashi in Japan before bringing him to Parkhead from Vissel Kobe in 2021, said: “I’ve said it a few times, from the moment this guy arrived he’s been outstanding.

“He gives everything in every game he plays, he’s a threat. If he doesn’t score a goal he works so hard for the team. He delivers in the big games.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates scoring Celtic’s opener (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

“There’s not much of him out there and he’s up against big strong defenders who get very physical with him at times.

“But make no mistake, he’s a winner. I’ve seen it first-hand.

“He wants that responsibility to rise to the occasion. He wants to be the person who delivers and he did it again today.

“He was the first one I wanted here. He didn’t arrive first but he was the first I wanted to make sure we brought in because I’d experienced him first-hand in Japan as an opponent, which I didn’t enjoy.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Ange Postecoglou knew what he was getting with Kyogo Furuhashi (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I knew what he had to bring, not just as a player but as a person. He’s outstanding.”

The Celtic boss admitted the victory was “very pleasing”, and said: “It was a typical derby with a bit of everything. Credit to both sets of players, they gave their all.

“We controlled it in different areas and always looked a threat going forward when we played through the lines. They were a threat, mainly on set-pieces.

“That gave an edge to the game, but this group of players just find a way all the time.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Celtic were backed by 60,000 fans (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It’s unbelievable, the character and self-belief they have in each other to continually get the job done.”

Celtic were backed by almost 60,000 fans as no away supporters were present due to fan safety and security issues and Postecoglou was impressed by their support.

He said: “The support was outstanding today, unbelievable. What an atmosphere. Again you feel privileged to be part of that. I’m sure the players really got energised by it. The fans were just willing the team on.

“They were a threat at set-pieces, we had a couple of nervy moments but you could still see the fans were picking them up.

“I said to them afterwards that if you can make one person’s life a little bit better, the amount of joy that brings you are outstanding.

“I said to them they have made countless thousands of lives so much better for the next few days. There is no greater feeling for anyone, particularly the players. I want them to enjoy that because they have earned that.”

