Ayr frustrated by draw with 10-man Greenock Morton

Ayr missed a chance to turn up the heat on the Scottish Championship leaders as they had to come from behind to draw 1-1 at home to Greenock Morton.

After a goalless first half Morton went in front two minutes after the restart with a goal out of the blue.

Calum Waters sent in a cross from the left which beat goalkeeper Charlie Albinson as it sailed inside the far post.

The hosts levelled in the 62nd minute when Frankie Musonda headed home from Reece McAlear’s corner.

Morton were reduced to 10 men in the 72nd minute when George Oakley was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Sean McGinty, but Ayr were unable to find a winner.

The result left Ayr in fourth place, one point behind Partick Thistle and four adrift of leading pair Dundee and Queen’s Park.