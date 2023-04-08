Jay Henderson and Nathan Shaw fire Inverness to victory over Raith

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness claimed a third straight cinch Championship win with a 2-0 success over Raith.

Jay Henderson put Inverness ahead on 12 minutes after Cameron Harper drove through the Raith midfield and delivered a perfect pass.

Thistle extended the lead nine minutes later when Nathan Shaw produced a clinical finish.

Aidan Connolly and Lewis Vaughan saw chances either side of the interval saved by home goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.