Dundee back on top after goalless stalemate with Arbroath

Dundee returned to the top of the Scottish Championship following a goalless draw at Arbroath.

Having seen previous leaders Queen’s Park thrashed 4-0 at Partick on Good Friday, Dundee missed the chance to move two points clear with a game in hand and instead sit at the summit on goal difference.

Paul McMullan, whose last league goal came in a 4-2 home defeat by Arbroath on January 2, forced home goalkeeper Derek Gaston into a fine save before the striker hit the woodwork as half-time approached.

Michael McKenna fired a free-kick just over the crossbar for Arbroath before Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins saved from Dylan Tait late on.

Dundee extended their unbeaten run to five games while Arbroath are now seven without defeat to remain three points above the relegation play-off place.