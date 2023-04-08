Ross County secure vital three points at St Johnstone in battle to avoid drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ross County secure vital three points at St Johnstone in battle to avoid drop

By Press Association
David Cancola scored for Ross County (Ken Macpherson/PA)
David Cancola scored for Ross County (Ken Macpherson/PA)

Ross County secured a vital three points in their battle to avoid relegation as goals from Simon Murray and David Cancola either side of half-time gave them a deserved 2-0 victory over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Both sides had chances to break the deadlock in the first half before Murray latched on to a Jordan White flick-on on the stroke of half-time to fire powerfully past Remi Matthews.

Cancola doubled the visitors’ lead just after the restart, lashing home on the half-volley as Saints failed to clear a corner.

The win lifts County five points clear of bottom-place Dundee United, while the disappointing Saints are now in danger of being dragged into the relegation scrap after back-to-back home defeats.

Both managers made just one change from their sides’ previous outings, with James Brown replacing the suspended Andy Considine for St Johnstone and Josh Sims coming in for Owura Edwards for County.

It was the hosts who were inches away from taking an early lead in the fourth minute as Liam Gordon met David Wotherspoon’s free-kick but the defender’s header drifted just wide.

Saints came close again in the 15th minute as Stevie May laid the ball off to Adam Montgomery who dragged a low shot just past the post from a tight angle.

Ross County created their first chance of note moments later through Eamonn Brophy who fired a shot wide from the angle when released by a ball over the top. It was to be the last involvement for the striker, however, as he limped off to be replaced by Murray.

The Staggies had the next opportunity in an open first half and White should have done better as he headed a Sims cross tamely wide of the target when well placed.

Despite the chances, neither keeper was tested until the 41st minute when County stopper Ross Laidlaw reacted smartly to keep out a near-post effort from Drey Wright with his feet.

Laidlaw was involved again moments later as the away side took the lead just before the interval. His long goal kick was flicked on by White and Murray took a touch before thundering home at the near post from just inside the box.

It soon got worse for the stunned hosts as County extended their lead four minutes into the second period. Saints failed to deal with George Harmon’s deep corner and the ball sat up invitingly for Cancola who steered a half-volley past Matthews from just outside the six-yard box.

The lively Murray nearly grabbed a third for the visitors as he met Sims’ cutback but Matthews saved well.

St Johnstone were struggling to mount any sort of a comeback and it took until the 71st minute for them to create their next opportunity when Daniel Phillips fizzed a low shot from just outside the box that Laidlaw got down low to palm away.

County were looking the more likely side to score again, though, and they should have added further daylight when White tried to go round Matthews but the keeper timed his challenge well.

Despite hitting a post in the dying moments through Phillips, it was an afternoon to forget for the home side as County comfortably held on to record their first away win since early November.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Marc Deanie. Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ?soulmate? and Perthshire camping trip Picture shows; Missing Fife dad Reece Rodger and partner Paula Airzee. N/A. Supplied by Paula Airzee Date; Unknown
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
2
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
3
Dundee chef and Great British Menu 2023 Champion of Champions Adam Handling.
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
4
Milltown Cottage has amazing views from its huge windows. Image: Savills.
Stunning £900k Highland Perthshire home has unbeatable views across Loch Tay
5
Tony Watt applauds Dundee United fans. Image: SNS
Tony Watt claims he wasn’t wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star…
6
One of the firefighters John Buist, pictured in 1960. Image: Fire Brigades Union
Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured
7
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
8
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
9
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
10
Togs for Tots, chair Jill Smith, secretary Pauline MacDougall and volunteer Angela Giacchetto inside its current premises.
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises

More from The Courier

Ian Campbell praised Arbroath's spirit in the Dundee draw. Image: SNS
Ian Campbell praises Arbroath 'collective spirit' as they stretch unbeaten run to 7 games…
Pars manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
James McPake praises 'never beaten' Dunfermline and 'scenes' from Pars fans after coming from…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises 'exciting…
Linlathen Store was closed for several hours. Image: Supplied
Shopkeeper taken to hospital after alleged stabbing during attempted robbery at Dundee newsagent
McCann was instrumental. Image: Craig Brown.
Falkirk v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Lewis McCann…
Paul McMullan has an early chance for Dundee at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee are held by…
It's the time to bring blooms back into our gardens and nurseries are brimming with trays of seedlings.
GINGER GAIRDNER: It's the season when hope blooms
A bumper crowd at Arbroath v Dundee. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Dundee draw attracts biggest Gayfield gate…
The Venny, The Jumps by Mary Redmond. Image: Paul Reid.
Hospitalfield and DCA slam ‘false and harmful’ claims by Glasgow artist as copyright row…
'All around the park' Easter event at Douglas Community Park. Picture shows; Zariyah Duffy, 4, on an Easter egg hunt. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Best pictures as kids take part in egg-cellent Dundee Easter hunt

Editor's Picks

Most Commented