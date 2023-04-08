Robbie Neilson booed by fans as Hearts suffer fifth straight defeat to St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robbie Neilson booed by fans as Hearts suffer fifth straight defeat to St Mirren

By Press Association
Robbie Neilson was jeered by Hearts fans (Steve Welsh/PA)
Robbie Neilson was jeered by Hearts fans (Steve Welsh/PA)

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson came under heavy fire from furious Jambos supporters as his 10-man side crashed to a fifth defeat in a row at home to St Mirren.

Second-half goals from Curtis Main and Alex Gogic put the Buddies on course for victory before Robert Snodgrass’ red card ended the beleaguered hosts’ hopes of a fightback.

The 2-0 result was compounded as Hearts were overtaken in the cinch Premiership by Aberdeen – having sat third in the table since the start of 2023 – while St Mirren closed to within a point.

Neilson made four changes to the side that lost 2-1 at Kilmarnock as goalkeeper Ross Stewart, James Hill, Cammy Devlin and Andy Halliday replaced Zander Clark, Toby Sibbick, Orestis Kiomourtzoglou and Josh Ginnelly.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson picked the same XI that started the 3-0 win over Livingston last weekend.

The visitors had the first sight of goal in the ninth minute but Joe Shaughnessy headed wide from Thierry Small’s corner.

After a slow start, Hearts started to crank things up and captain Lawrence Shankland saw a shot from just inside the box deflected behind.

At the other end, Buddies midfielder Gogic threatened when he connected with another Small corner and saw his downward header hit the turf and bounce up over the bar.

Hearts struggled to create clear chances but they finished the half strongly and almost conjured an opener in the 42nd minute when Halliday headed Kingsley’s cross against the bar.

Halliday and Jorge Grant then both threatened with headers in the closing moments of the half.

The Jambos had a great chance to take the lead in the first minute of the second half when Kingsley’s pass across the box found Michael Smith in space but the right-back’s shot from 15 yards out was well saved by keeper Trevor Carson.

The Buddies continued to be a threat though and Keanu Baccus fizzed a shot over from just inside the box in the 49th minute. Two minutes later Gogic glanced a header wide from substitute Scott Tanser’s cross.

The visitors took the lead in the 52nd minute when Kye Rowles failed to deal with a ball over the top, allowing Main the space to rifle in a superb left-footed shot from 20 yards out.

St Mirren doubled their lead five minutes later when Mark O’Hara’s shot deflected in off team-mate Gogic after a long throw from Shaughnessy caught out the Hearts defence. The exasperated home support responded by chanting for Neilson to go.

Things got worse for the Jambos in the 62nd minute when Snodgrass – who was booked in the first half – was shown a second yellow for scything down Main as the St Mirren attacker tried to burst clear down the left.

The full-time whistle was greeted by loud jeers and Neilson was heckled by a large section of supporters as he walked on to the pitch to shake hands with the officials.

