Hamilton held by fellow cinch Championship strugglers Cove Rangers

The cinch Championship’s bottom two could not be separated as Hamilton drew 1-1 at home to Cove Rangers.

Cove, who had conceded 14 goals in their previous three matches, had the best chance of the first half when Connor Scully’s cross was headed inches over the bar by Blair Yule.

Yule was forced off before the break through injury, as was goalkeeper Scott Fox after colliding with Benny Ashley-Seal, in a double blow for the visitors.

But it was Cove who took the lead in the 57th minute when Luis Longstaff got the better of full-back Reghan Tumilty and fired the ball into the bottom corner.

Hamilton were back on level terms after 62 minutes when a Cove defender was adjudged to have handled in the area and Connor Smith scored from the penalty spot.

Smith and substitute Dylan Stephenson saw shots saved as Hamilton finished strongly, but it ended all square.