How Celtic and Rangers rated as Alistair Johnston and Kyogo Furuhashi stand out

By Press Association
Man of the match Alistair Johnston, left, and Rangers’ Nicolas Raskin battle for the ball (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Man of the match Alistair Johnston, left, and Rangers’ Nicolas Raskin battle for the ball (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Celtic

Joe Hart – The reliable and experienced Hoops keeper had little chance with both Rangers goals but otherwise was not overworked. He did make an important save from Alfredo Morelos early in the second half. 6/10

Alistair Johnston – Man-of-the-match performance by the Canada international who worked hard and was sharp in the tackle. “He loves a battle,” said admiring Parkhead boss Ange Postecoglou. 8

Cameron Carter-Vickers – A rock in the centre of the Parkhead defence normally, he wobbled a bit early on before enjoying a battle with Morelos. 6

Carl Starfelt – Had an impressive afternoon in the Celtic defence which was asked at times to work hard, especially from set-pieces. 7

Greg Taylor – The left-back shrugged off a knock to take his place and was disciplined and diligent as he tried to get up to support the frontmen. 7

Callum McGregor – Celtic’s captain and influential midfielder was always involved and tried to drive his team forward although it was perhaps not his best derby game. 6

Aaron Moy – The Australia midfielder was the only change to the Celtic side but he failed to kick on from a sluggish start, giving the ball away too often, and was soon replaced in the second half. 5

Matt O’Riley – The Celtic midfielder set up Kyogo Furuhashi for the opener with a cut-back but then conceded the foul that led to James vernier’s leveller. 5

Jota – The Portuguese winger is a favourite of the Celtic fans and forced a fine save out of Allan McGregor in the first half and was sharp when taking the ball round the Gers keeper to slide in the third goal. 7

Kyogo Furuhashi – The Japan forward can do now wrong this season. A predator who is always on the go looking for even a half-chance and his finishing was top-class. He has scored 28 goals this season including five in his last three games against Rangers. 8

Daizen Maeda- The Japan forward’s pace means he is always a threat to any defence and keeps them pegged back at times but he was not as effective as usual. 5

Substitutes: Mooy was replaced by Tomoki Iwata after 61 minutes after struggling. Sead Haksabanovic, and Heon-gyu Oh came on with 15 minutes remaining with David Turnbull and Alexandro Bernabei also appearing in the closing stages, with the latter having a puzzling miss when he squared the ball into an empty space with only Gers keeper Allan McGregor to beat. 6

Rangers

Allan McGregor – The experienced goalkeeper had a couple of decent saves in the first half from Callum McGregor and Jota but looked slow for John Souttar’s pass back which allowed the Portuguese attacker the chance to score. 6

James Tavernier – The Rangers captain and right-back scored a fine double, his first a stunning free-kick, the second with a back-post header to take his Rangers tally to a remarkable 100, but it was not enough to salvage even a point. 7

John Souttar – The summer signing’s first start since the opening day of the season, taking over from the injured Connor Goldson, and the Scotland centre-back had an assured a game but was at fault for Celtic’s third goal. 6

Ben Davies – The Gers centre-back was without his usual sidekick Goldson and was turned easily by Furuhashi for the opener, before his mistake for Celtic’s second goal turned the game. 5

Borna Barisic – The left-back has had problems at Parkhead in the past but defended resolutely for most of the game and several deliveries caused problems in the Celtic defence. His cross for Tavernier’s headed goal was top-drawer. 6

Ryan Jack – Steadying influence in midfield and did a lot of tidy defensive work. 6

Nicolas Raskin – Recovered from a thigh knock to take over from John Lundstram. Brave display in midfield, always looking to take the ball and make things happens. No surprise that he seemed to run out of steam later on. 7

Todd Cantwell – The talented playmaker put in plenty of effort but was often arriving at the ball just as it left. 5

Malik Tillman – The in-form midfielder had another mixed game in an Old Firm encounter with some good touches and good runs but not the end product of other games. 5

Ryan Kent – With his pace and trickery, Kent is one of Michael Beale’s main hopes but his threat was sporadic. 5

Alfredo Morelos – The Colombia striker had a decent match and kept the Hoops defence on its toes. He was perhaps unlucky to have his first-half goal disallowed for a wrestling match with Johnston. Missed a good chance at the start of the second half and lacked confidence with a later opportunity. 6

Substitutes: – Beale waited until the 69th minute before making a change with striker Fashion Sakala on for Tillman. John Lundstram, Scott Wright and Antonio Colak entered the fray with minutes of normal times remaining but to no avail. 5

