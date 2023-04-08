Rangers seek explanation after Old Firm derby goal is ruled out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rangers seek explanation after Old Firm derby goal is ruled out

By Press Association
Rangers and Michael Beale were unhappy after Alfredo Morelos had a goal ruled out on Saturday (PA)

Rangers will write to the Scottish Football Association asking for an explanation as to why Alfredo Morelos’ first-half ‘goal’ at Celtic Park on Saturday was ruled out, the PA news agency understands.

The Gers striker had the ball in the net from a corner but referee Kevin Clancy controversially judged that the Colombian had fouled Hoops right-back Alistair Johnston when it looked like both players were tangling with each other.

The Light Blues went on to lose 3-2 to their Old Firm rivals, who are now 12 points clear of Michael Beale’s side at the top of the cinch Premiership.

Afterwards, Beale, who suffered his first league defeat as Gers boss, said: “If you look at Alfredo’s shirt, it is twisted around his back and I don’t think their player is trying to play the ball, only one player is trying to play the ball.

“There’s a lot going on with the two players but why pick on ours at the moment?

“Kevin sees it there and then. I asked him if it was for a foul on (goalkeeper) Joe Hart and he said it was for a foul by Alfredo, that’s what I am disappointed with.

“The guys in the (VAR) studio are watching it back, all I would ask is if you look at the number on Alfredo’s shirt, who is pulling who?

“One is trying to play the ball, the other isn’t. It was a big decision in the game.”

