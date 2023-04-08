Signing players with Premier League experience ‘right decision’ – Mikel Arteta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Signing players with Premier League experience ‘right decision’ – Mikel Arteta

By Press Association
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is delighted with the impact his signings have made (John Walton/PA).
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is delighted with the impact his signings have made (John Walton/PA).

Mikel Arteta has praised Arsenal’s Premier League-ready signings for their immediate impact at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners head to Liverpool on Sunday knowing that, even if they slip to defeat, they will remain top of the Premier League as they go in search of a first title in 19 years.

Arteta has so far guided Arsenal to consecutive eighth-placed finishes before ending last season in fifth.

Gabriel Jesus (left) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (centre)
Arsenal signed Gabriel Jesus (left) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (centre) from Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA).

This campaign, however, has seen a stark turnaround in form and fortune after some savvy signings added to the quality already at the club.

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko won four Premier League titles apiece at Manchester City before leaving for north London last summer, following on from the earlier additions of Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White.

Then in January Arsenal signed Champions League winner Jorginho from Chelsea and Leandro Trossard from Brighton.

“They give you stability,” Arteta said of recruiting players with experience of England’s top flight.

“Because they have already done it, because they have already experienced those (challenges) and that facilitates a lot that process, especially when you have five, six, seven new players. When a few of them are integrated already quickly to the pace, to the demands and to the understanding that is needed in the league.

“We knew that with those players that was what we hoped we were going to get and it has been proven that it was the right decision.”

Trossard arrived from Brighton after initial winter target Mykhailo Mudryk opted to sign for London rivals Chelsea instead.

Since moving from Shakhtar Donetsk, however, the £62million has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League, whereas Trossard has shone for Arsenal.

The Belgium forward has scored once and assisted seven times in 11 league outings for his new side.

He could find himself dropped to the bench at Anfield as Arteta has his four main attacking options fit for the first time since the World Cup, with Trossard, Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli all vying for a place in the starting XI.

One thing no doubt working in Trossard’s favour is the fact he hit a hat-trick at Liverpool in Brighton’s 3-3 draw on Merseyside earlier this season.

“It’s great to have a player who has experienced something really nice and positive at that stadium,” said Arteta.

“He was a crucial player that day and it was a beautiful game to watch. That’s what we need, a lot of players on the pitch with belief that we can go there and win.”

Leandro Trossard
Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick for Brighton at Anfield earlier this season (Peter Byrne/PA).

Only compatriot Kevin De Bruyne has provided more open-play assists than Trossard in the Premier League this season, while Martinelli, Saka and Martin Odegaard have all passed 10 goals.

“It’s really positive,” Arteta replied when asked about the ability to spread goals and assists throughout his team.

“We want to take the individual to the maximum of their capacity. To do that they have to first be on the pitch, which they have been and they have to perform.

“Sharing goals is something we needed to improve massively, especially from midfield, it was something we wanted to do better and then the unpredictability that causes in the opponent is obviously an advantage.”

