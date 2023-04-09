Pep Guardiola insists Erling Haaland was not upset to be replaced at Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola insists Erling Haaland was not upset to be replaced at Southampton

By Press Association
Erling Haaland took his season tally to 30 goals (Adam Davy/PA)


Pep Guardiola insists Erling Haaland took no issue with his boss’ decision to replace him with Julian Alvarez in the second half of Manchester City’s 4-1 victory over Southampton.

Two of the visitors’ goals at St Mary’s came through the Norwegian striker, who moved within four of tying the Premier League single-season record jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, netting a beautiful bicycle kick finish for his 30th.

Haaland has netted six penalties across all competitions for City this season, but it was Alvarez who joined the 22-year-old and Jack Grealish on the scoresheet with a second-half spot kick six minutes after his 69th-minute substitution.

“He will never complain about that,” Guardiola said of his striker. “He respects me a lot. We have to take care of him. We know him a little bit, there has to be a lot of attention.

“Of course in an important game when we have to score goals or win the game or whatever, you want to play him, there is no doubt about that, but with this amount of games from now on, one three days, three days, two days, and you have another weapon.

“Julian is always ready, ready, ready and in that way is a big boost for us.”

Guardiola’s side remain in contention for three titles, though Premier League leaders Arsenal control their own destiny with nine games remaining in the campaign.

City next host Bayern Munich for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday then take on Leicester in the Premier League before the reverse European fixture, followed by an FA Cup semi-final with Sheffield United.

Guardiola was willing to draw parallels between his striker and two of the most storied figures in football – Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi – but said Haaland’s imposing 6 foot 4 frame poses an injury threat not experienced by those men.

Guardiola added: “The Messi I met and then after that in Barcelona was never injured, Cristiano never injured. The body, the body of Erling is so tall, so huge, and needs a lot of care.

“But I think since I met him, when he arrived this season, he has an incredible right mindset. His head is in the right position. He needs to be professional as a competitor and not have a reaction when he misses goals or in the training session misses games.

“He gets frustrated, but he is frustrated for five minutes and after his mindset comes back in the right position, enough to do the job that he has to do.”

Ruben Selles
Ruben Selles remains positive despite the defeat (Adam Davy/PA)

Southampton boss Ruben Selles, Guardiola’s Spanish compatriot and opposite number on Saturday, believes his players also have the right attitude despite the defeat leaving Saints languishing at the bottom of the Premier League table.

He said: “I think the positive thing is that we showed that we are a team that can compete against anybody for a big part of the game. I think it’s also created further unity between the technical staff and the players.

“We understand each other, they get the message and they execute the message. That shows everybody is working hard, and we are going to be together until the very end of the season trying to play the very best.”

