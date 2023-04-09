Gary O’Neil wants more despite Bournemouth’s upturn in form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gary O’Neil wants more despite Bournemouth’s upturn in form

By Press Association
Gary O’Neil believes Bournemouth are in a “good spot” in their fight against relegation (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Gary O’Neil believes Bournemouth are in a “good spot” in their fight against relegation (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Gary O’Neil has told his Bournemouth players they must be more clinical in front of goal but he believes they are on the right track in their fight for Premier League survival.

Saturday’s 1-0 win at fellow strugglers Leicester was a rare away win for the Cherries, only their second in 10 on the road, and it lifted O’Neil’s side out of the bottom three.

The goal, five minutes before half-time, came gift-wrapped due to a horrible mistake from Leicester midfielder James Maddison, whose blind backpass was picked off by Philip Billing and dispatched beyond Daniel Iversen.

But Bournemouth were good value for the win, having created a string of opportunities throughout the first half and early in the second while limiting a poor Leicester side to only a few half chances late on.

O’Neil’s only complaint was that his side did not put the game to bed earlier, with a Billing free-kick clipping the outside of a post and Iversen making saves from Billing, Dominic Solanke, Jack Stephens and Chris Mepham.

“It was a similar message at Brighton where we weren’t clinical enough and there’s still work to be done,” he said.

“We need to make sure we take chances because there could a be slip or a set-play goal which would mean you only come away with one point which would have been a travesty with how comfortable we were.”

With the battle at the bottom so tight, even a short run of good form can make all the difference with eight games to go, and O’Neil’s message was one of positivity.

“Whether the game is against someone in and around you it doesn’t change your approach, but the lads have won four out of their last eight in the Premier League, they’re in a good spot,” he said.

For Leicester, it was a second home defeat in a week since the departure of Brendan Rodgers, and one that brought an angry reaction from the home fans who got behind their team at the start, but greeted the final whistle with loud boos and some chants of ‘You’re not fit to wear the shirt’.

News that the appointment of Jesse Marsch could be confirmed imminently has brought a mixed reaction from fans, but the Foxes are running out of time to fix things if they are not to be relegated just seven years after winning the Premier League title.

“At this stage these games are big games,” interim head coach Adam Sadler said. “It’s fair to say the size of this game, there was a lot of hype around it, and all the players are bitterly disappointed.

“We’re a collective. This is a time where we have to stay together. The job Mike (Stowell) and I have done this week has been pretty much focused on staying positive and I’m sure we’ll do that. We have to stay united and keep encouraging each other in the right way and prepare for the fight.

“We’re not thinking (about relegation). We have to remain purely focused on getting this football club to stay in this division. The work starts again this week preparing for next week’s game. It’s another opportunity to try and get some points.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating a suspicious death on South Methven Street Picture shows; Police on South Methven Street. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Stuart Cowper Date; 09/04/2023
Two men, 17 and 18, arrested in connection with Perth death
2
Scotch Whisky Investments (SWI) has purchased more than seven hectares of land in Glenrothes. Image: Supplied.
New whisky distillery toasts 7.7 hectare Fife land deal
3
To go with story by Marc Deanie. Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ?soulmate? and Perthshire camping trip Picture shows; Missing Fife dad Reece Rodger and partner Paula Airzee. N/A. Supplied by Paula Airzee Date; Unknown
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
4
Linlathen Store was closed for several hours. Image: Supplied
Shopkeeper taken to hospital after alleged stabbing during attempted robbery at Dundee newsagent
5
Dundee chef and Great British Menu 2023 Champion of Champions Adam Handling.
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
6
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
7
John Milne and Nancy Cargill were invited back to their childhood home by Kayleigh Ross and Liam Smith and their children Ava, 5, and one-year-old Macy. Image: Paul Reid
Siblings return to Arbroath childhood home of 75 years ago to see late father’s…
8
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises ‘exciting…
3
9
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
10
The Venny, The Jumps by Mary Redmond. Image: Paul Reid.
Hospitalfield and DCA slam ‘false and harmful’ claims by Glasgow artist as copyright row…

More from The Courier

Goats in coats was a sell-out success at Lunan Bay Farm. Image: Paul Reid
IN PICTURES: Kidding around for Easter with Lunan Bay Farm goats in coats
The thief inside the Istanbulie on Union Street. Image:James Simpson/DC Thomson
'Scumbag' raider steals cash and charity box from Dundee takeaway during break-in
Scottish Deer Centre are hosting an Easter Grotto. Picture shows; Reuben Downton, 1. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Best pictures from Fife's Scottish Deer Centre's choc-filled Easter fun
Jamie McGrath wheels away. Image: SNS
Dundee United v Hibs verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as dramatic…
Fairmuir Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Police launch appeal after bicycle-riding thief ransacked Dundee business
Lewis McCann scored one and assisted another. Image: SNS.
Lewis McCann reveals he was 'annoyed' with his effort that drew Dunfermline level with…
It was another grim afternoon for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: Why Callum Davidson needs to change his St Johnstone system - and…
Luke McCowan of Dundee takes on Steven Hetherington of Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
4 Dundee talking points from noisy Arbroath draw that sent Dark Blues top of…
Like the youth of today, Rab also watches TV with subtitles. For different reasons though.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm on the subtitles, with the kids
Members honoured as Longforgan opens centenary bowling season

Editor's Picks

Most Commented