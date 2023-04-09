‘You need more than 11 players’ says Harry Maguire as United seek strong finish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘You need more than 11 players’ says Harry Maguire as United seek strong finish

By Press Association
Harry Maguire has highlighted the importance of strength in depth (Martin Rickett/PA)
Harry Maguire has highlighted the importance of strength in depth (Martin Rickett/PA)

Harry Maguire says the return to fitness of Christian Eriksen and Anthony Martial is a massive boost as Manchester United attempt to end a promising season on a high.

After a wretched 2021-22 campaign that began poorly under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and unravelled under interim Ralf Rangnick, there has been an upturn under Erik ten Hag.

United are on course for a top-four finish having ended their six-year wait for a trophy by lifting the Carabao Cup in February and could yet add further silverware as they fight for FA Cup and Europa League glory.

That would mean playing a further 16 matches this season, meaning the strength in depth of the Old Trafford squad will be key.

“We’re never going to be successful as 11 players,” captain Maguire said after returning to the starting line-up in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Everton.

“This is the Premier League and we’re playing in all competitions. We want to do as much as we can in every competition, win more trophies and also compete at the highest level of the Premier League.

“To do that you need more than 11 players.”

One player who will be hard to replace is in-form forward Marcus Rashford, who is being assessed after pulling up holding his groin towards the end of Saturday’s match.

Luke Shaw, Alejandro Garnacho, Donny van de Beek and Tom Heaton are already sidelined but Casemiro has now completed his four-match domestic ban and United have two key players back from injury.

The Everton match saw Martial score his first Premier League goal of 2023 on his third appearance back from a hip injury and Eriksen return from the ankle injury sustained in January.

Anthony Martial File Photo
Anthony Martial is on the way back to fitness (PA)

“To get Christian back, Anthony back, they’re huge players for us, huge players for the squad,” Maguire said of the substitutes on MUTV.

“They can make a difference off the bench, can start games and it just brings that little bit more energy into everybody, knowing that competition for places is high.

“We’ve got a good squad to be able to cope with the demands that we’ve been put through in the games that we have to play.”

Manchester United v Reading – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Old Trafford
Christian Eriksen is also poised to return (PA)

United’s attention now turns to Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla, while relegation-threatened Everton refocus on next weekend’s home league game against Fulham.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche had no complaints with the result at Old Trafford, conceding the afternoon would have been worse but for poor finishing or some key stops by Jordan Pickford.

“We know as a team we want to be much better,” the Everton goalkeeper said. “We know we can give so much more as a unit.

“To come to Old Trafford, sometimes we need to step up to the plate a bit more but we know they’re a top side.

“Coming to Manchester United is always going to be tough. We probably needed a better mentality but we were still in the game at 1-0 and then the second goal kind of killed it really.

“That’s what I’m there to do – make saves when called upon – but as a team unit we need to be better and we know that as well.

“We’ve got eight games left; eight finals, you can call them.”

