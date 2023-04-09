Brighton receive apology after PGMOL admits penalty error in defeat at Spurs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brighton receive apology after PGMOL admits penalty error in defeat at Spurs

By Press Association
Brighton have received an apology from the PGMOL after referee Stuart Attwell failed to award them a penalty in a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Brighton have received an apology from the PGMOL after referee Stuart Attwell failed to award them a penalty in a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Brighton have received an apology from PGMOL after the refereeing governing body admitted Kaoru Mitoma should have been awarded a penalty in Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Tottenham.

The Seagulls endured a frustrating afternoon with boss Roberto De Zerbi sent off, alongside Spurs’ acting head coach Cristian Stellini, for an incident between the two benches in the 58th minute and the visitors also had two goals disallowed for handball.

One of their biggest grievances occurred with 20 minutes left when Mitoma had his foot trod on by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg inside the penalty area but referee Stuart Attwell waved away appeals and VAR never called for the incident to be reviewed with the score 1-1.

PGMOL chief refereeing officer Howard Webb has since made contact with Brighton, the PA news agency understands.

Webb is understood to have apologised and acknowledged it was a mistake by the officials not to award a penalty for the challenge by Hojbjerg on Mitoma.

It is the latest show of greater transparency from Webb and a further example of his efforts to engage in open communications with clubs since he started his role at the PGMOL.

De Zerbi did not want to be drawn into criticising the officials after the match but did admit: “When I was in the dressing room, there is a clear penalty of Mitoma.

“You can’t find one situation from my bench where I spoke to the referee to complain some decisions.

“I think I could say something because nothing for the penalty for Mitoma, nothing for the goal for (Danny) Welbeck and I am sorry for this.”

