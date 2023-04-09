Conor Gallagher – Chelsea can have no complaints about defeat at Wolves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conor Gallagher – Chelsea can have no complaints about defeat at Wolves

By Press Association
Conor Gallagher admits Chelsea are disappointed with their performance at Wolves (Nigel French/PA)
Conor Gallagher admits Chelsea are disappointed with their performance at Wolves (Nigel French/PA)

Conor Gallagher admitted Chelsea’s misfiring squad are angry after their limp 1-0 defeat at Wolves.

Matheus Nunes’ first-half stunner sunk the Blues as Frank Lampard failed to inspire his side in his first game back as manager.

Lampard returned after last week’s sacking of Graham Potter and Chelsea remain 11th in the Premier League – ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League quarter final first leg at Real Madrid.

“We can’t have too many complaints,” midfielder Gallagher told the club’s official site.

“It was a disappointing game. We had confidence, we were up for it and excited for the game but we’re disappointed and angry because we want it so bad. We want to win games for the club, for the fans.

“It’s just not clicking at the minute. It was a tough one to take. There are a lot of areas we can improve and do better. We have to look at ourselves, individually and collectively. We didn’t do enough on the day.”

Nunes scored his first goal since a £38million move from Sporting Lisbon last summer as Wolves moved four points clear of the relegation zone.

He told the club’s official site: “It was very good, not only because of the win, but for the spirit and the courage. We were playing against a very good team, a very talented as a collective and individuals, but I think we did very well.

“We always want to win. We need every point we can get, either a draw or a win, we need the points and we’re just going to work hard to get them.

“It gives us confidence, they are a very good team, but we have eight finals until the end of the season, and we have to fight like we did.”

