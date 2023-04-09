Leicestershire reel in Yorkshire for first County Championship win in 19 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leicestershire reel in Yorkshire for first County Championship win in 19 months

By Press Association
Leicestershire’s Peter Handscomb (left) celebrates the wicket of Yorkshire’s James Wharton (not pictured) with team mate Colin Ackermann (right), during day one of the LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two match at Headingley Stadium, Yorkshire. Picture date: Thursday April 6, 2023.
Leicestershire's Peter Handscomb (left) celebrates the wicket of Yorkshire's James Wharton (not pictured) with team mate Colin Ackermann (right), during day one of the LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two match at Headingley Stadium, Yorkshire. Picture date: Thursday April 6, 2023.

Leicestershire claimed their first County Championship victory in 19 months after reeling in 389 with three wickets and seven balls to spare on a dramatic final day at Yorkshire.

Rishi Patel’s 125 underpinned a successful chase – the second highest in their history – at Headingley while there were contributions of 72 and 40 from Colin Ackermann and Sol Budinger respectively.

Peter Handscomb, with 68 not out, and an unbeaten 40 off 32 balls from number nine batter Chris Wright sealed Leicestershire’s first red-ball triumph since beating Sussex in September 2021.

There was still 28 needed off the last three overs but Handscomb bludgeoned Ben Coad for six before Wright clattered five fours in nine deliveries, meaning Dom Bess’ five for 158 was in vain.

Yorkshire, who are facing a possible points deduction in Division Two after accepting four charges of historic racism, last lost at Headingley to Leicestershire in a first-class match in 1910.

There was also a nail-biting finish at Hove, where Sussex claimed a two-wicket victory over Durham.

A grandstand finish was in the pipeline on the fourth morning with Sussex resuming on 172 for five in pursuit of 231 and Oli Carter’s 33 not out got them over the line.

Elsewhere in Division Two, Jake Libby’s 104 not out helped Worcestershire to their target of 192 as they beat Derbyshire by seven wickets at Derby while Glamorgan-Gloucestershire petered out into a draw at Cardiff.

In Division One, defending champions Surrey were thwarted by Josh Bohannon’s defiant 108 while Steven Croft’s rearguard of 56 not out from 195 balls led Lancashire to a draw at Emirates Old Trafford.

Lancashire resumed on 37 without loss chasing a notional 444 to win but the efforts of redoubtable duo Bohannon and Croft meant they at least avoided starting their season on a losing note.

Kent lurched to 60 for three after being set 227 by Northamptonshire at Canterbury but Ben Compton’s 114 not out, allied to an unbeaten 67 from Jack Leaning, helped them to a seven-wicket win.

Compton, who amassed 1,193 runs in a breakout 2022 season, was the linchpin of the chase after fellow opener and England batter Zak Crawley was one of three early wickets, making just three before having his stumps rearranged by Chris Tremain.

Jamie Porter and Sam Cook took three wickets apiece in Middlesex’s second innings as Essex claimed their first championship win at Lord’s since 2009, prevailing by 97 runs.

Luke Hollman, with 63 not out, slowed Essex’s charge for victory but they would not be denied as Shane Snater took two scalps in as many balls before Porter bowled Tim Murtagh to finish with a nine-wicket match haul as Middlesex were all out for 210, having been set 308 for victory.

Finally, Somerset were given a scare before their match against Warwickshire at Taunton was drawn – a result that always seemed favourite after an opening-day washout.

Somerset slipped to 92 for five and still 16 short of making their opponents bat again but opener Tom Lammonby’s 66 not out led them to 180 for six when hands were shaken.

