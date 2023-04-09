Harry Maguire’s sole focus is on winning more trophies for Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Maguire’s sole focus is on winning more trophies for Manchester United

By Press Association
Harry Maguire is only focused on trying to lift more trophies for Manchester United (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Harry Maguire is only focused on trying to lift more trophies for Manchester United (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Harry Maguire has found it tough sitting on the bench for much of the season but the Manchester United captain’s only focus right now is trying to help the club win more silverware.

The Old Trafford giants made the 30-year-old the most expensive defender in history when forking out £80million to sign him from Leicester in 2019.

Maguire was named skipper within six months of completing his move to United, where he has endured his fair share of ups and downs since then.

Erik ten Hag confirmed the under-fire England defender would retain the captain’s armband under him, but this term he has gone from ever-present to squad player.

Maguire, who made just his sixth Premier League start of the season in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Everton, said: “Listen, I’m not going to stand here and say I love it, or that I like it. I don’t.

“I want to play every game and I have done for the last eight years of my career.

“Also, I have to respect the manager and his decisions and also respect how good the competition is at centre-back at this club. It is, and I believe that.

“Listen, when I get my chance, I want to perform, I want to win and most importantly for the team, have an influence on the game.

“Of course I want to play every game and I’m sure if you spoke to our centre-backs in their roles, they are all experienced and have played at the top level and will all be disappointed when sat on the bench. That is the same for me.”

Maguire has made 13 starts in all competitions this term for United – a period in which he has started nine games for England, including all five of their World Cup matches.

He was linked with a mid-season move but stayed put and lifted his first trophy in February after Ten Hag’s team triumphed in the Carabao Cup final.

Talk over Maguire’s future continues but his only interest right now is helping to add the FA Cup and Europa League to the trophy cabinet, as well as finishing in the top four.

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Harry Maguire lifted the Carabao Cup in February after Manchester United beat Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Listen, we’ve got such a busy end to the season,” he said. “My mentality is that I want to get another two trophies for the club. I enjoyed lifting the Carabao Cup and I want to lift another two.

“I will work as hard as I can in training and take every game as it comes as I’m sure I’m going to get numerous starts between now and the end of the season.

“It is not like I’ve not started. I’ve started the last two games before the international break against Fulham and Betis.

“It is not like I’ve been frozen out or not been involved. I’m still playing a lot of games but obviously as a footballer I want to play every game.

“But I’m sure every other centre-back in the dressing room does as well and the manager cannot play all four.”

Maguire feels like he has “been in a really good place and I’m performing really well” after a disappointing season on an individual and collective level.

Things have improved across the board under Ten Hag, whose preferred centre-back pairing is summer signing Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, who struggled for fitness last term.

“This year I feel I am in a good place mentally, physically and every time I’ve started a game of football I’ve done myself justice and done well,” Maguire said.

“But I also understand we have amazing centre-backs at this club.

Manchester United v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Old Trafford
Lisandro Martinez is part of Erik ten Hag’s preferred centre-back pairing alongside Raphael Varane (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We have four top international centre-backs who could play at the top level. Myself, Lich (Martinez), Rapha and Victor (Lindelof) as well.

“It is good that we have all four of us and I’m sure between now and the end of the season we’re going to push each other and also going to be highly competitive for spaces.

“But you also have to make sure when you don’t get selected that you train well and make sure you are ready, and ready to fight and when you get that chance to take that opportunity.”

