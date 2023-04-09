Phil Parkinson urging Wrexham to ‘finish the job’ as title fight comes to crunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Phil Parkinson urging Wrexham to ‘finish the job’ as title fight comes to crunch

By Press Association
Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham trail National League leaders Notts County on goal difference ahead of their Easter Monday showdown (Mike Egerton/PA)
Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham trail National League leaders Notts County on goal difference ahead of their Easter Monday showdown (Mike Egerton/PA)

Phil Parkinson has insisted Wrexham’s promotion focus has not wavered in a “unique” season and his players enter the title showdown with Notts County determined to deliver the Football League dream that Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney crave.

Runaway top two Wrexham and Notts County meet in a crunch Vanarama National League clash on Easter Monday in a match billed as the biggest non-league fixture ever.

Notts County’s 3-0 win over Wealdstone on Good Friday, allied to Wrexham’s shock 3-1 defeat at Halifax, saw them join their Welsh rivals on 100 points and take over top spot on goal difference. The Magpies having a superior count of three.

Wrexham v Grimsby Town – Vanarama National League – Semi Final – The Racecourse Ground
Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds (left) and Rob McElhenney have invested heavily to try and take the Welsh club back into the Football League (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Wrexham have five matches left to play and the advantage of a game in hand, but the destination of the title – and the solitary automatic promotion place that comes with it – could be settled by 90 minutes at a sold-out Racecourse Ground.

“It’s been a day in everybody’s calendar, ourselves and Notts,” said Wrexham manager Parkinson.

“Everybody in the league has had an eye on this game. It’s been quite a unique season as both sides have continued to produce.

“Ourselves and Notts are in the same boat. It’s a points total that would normally have won the title by now but it hasn’t.

“That’s why it’s important not to pat ourselves on the back by breaking records because they don’t mean anything unless we get the job done.”

Notts County won the Meadow Lane meeting between the two clubs earlier this season 1-0, but both teams are ripping up the fifth-tier record books as they leave a trail of beaten opponents.

Wrexham have already equalled the record of most National League victories in a season, their 31 wins one more than Notts County, and the two teams are closing in on Crawley’s 105-point campaign best.

Their 106-goal seasons have eclipsed the previous best total of 103, while Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff’s Good Friday goal gave him 41 for the season and a new National League record.

Paul Mullin has scored 42 goals for Wrexham with 34 coming in the league and eight more in cup competitions.

“Neither team wants to be in the play-offs. Simple as that,” said Parkinson, 55, who has won masterminded promotions at Bolton, Bradford and Colchester during a 20-year managerial career.

“We’ve got ourselves in a great position and the aim now is to finish the job.

“If we end up in the play-offs we’ll deal with that when it comes along, but our aim is to avoid them.”

Wrexham v Sheffield United – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – The Racecourse Ground
Wrexham striker Paul Mullin has scored 42 goals this season, 34 of them in the National League (Peter Byrne/PA)

Wrexham have been headline news ever since Deadpool star Reynolds and McElhenney, the creator and star of American TV comedy series It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, first announced their intent to buy the club in September 2020 before completing a takeover the following February.

The two actors introduced Wrexham to international audiences with an award-winning FX documentary series last year and have invested heavily to end a 15-year absence from the Football League.

Parkinson said: “You’ve got to enjoy the exposure the club’s got, the owners come over and everything that surrounds the club.

“But we have make sure it doesn’t knock us off our stride. I feel the lads have done that really well because there’s a real drive and determination around the group.”

