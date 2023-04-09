Brghton boss Roberto De Zerbi vows to maintain his passion despite red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brghton boss Roberto De Zerbi vows to maintain his passion despite red card

By Press Association
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi was sent off during their 2-1 defeat at Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi was sent off during their 2-1 defeat at Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi will not curb his levels of passion but has conceded a “problem” is developing for him in the Premier League.

De Zerbi could face a third touchline ban of the season after his red card in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Tottenham and will wait with bated breath to discover what the Football Association decide when they review a 58th-minute incident between the two benches.

While the former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donestk boss was not the main protagonist in the melee, his disciplinary record of four yellow cards and now two sending-offs this campaign could count against him.

But De Zerbi insisted: “One part of my characteristic and character is passion.

“I can’t lose this passion. The most important is to respect everyone and you can’t find one person who say I didn’t respect him.

“No, I don’t like to get red card. I don’t know. I can stay more relaxed? I don’t know.

“I am the same in Italy, in Ukraine, in Champions League with Shakhtar, in Premier League and here there is a problem. The smart people can adapt different habits no?

“Premier League is a top league in Europe and for me it is an honour to work here but I want to stay and I want to keep my character. I want to keep (being) myself.”

The two matches De Zerbi has watched from the stand this season have resulted in emphatic wins for Brighton with 4-0 and 5-0 victories achieved over West Ham and Grimsby respectively.

He backed his staff to cope fine if he was absent for Saturday’s trip to Chelsea or worst the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United, but did let his frustration be known over a number of decisions in the narrow defeat at Spurs.

Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck had goals disallowed for debateable handball calls while the former had a strong penalty appeal turned down when the score was 1-1 despite contact by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

“Yes I believe in my staff, I believe in my players. It is not a problem if I will stay on the bench or not,” De Zerbi added.

“I am sad for this and disappointed for the decision of red card but I have to accept.

“Sometimes I ask myself if the rules are the same in Italy, in Ukraine, in the Champions League and in the Premier League because I was in the dressing room when (it) was the Mitoma situation.

“I think it was clear, very clear but I don’t know. It is finished and we have to think for the next game.

“To play this type of performance, this type of game in Tottenham’s stadium, we have to be proud.”

