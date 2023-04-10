The sporting weekend in pictures

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester City closed the gap on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League while John Rahm won the Masters.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the weekend’s sporting action in pictures.

Erling Haaland scores the first of his two goals in Manchester City’s 4-1 thrashing of Southampton (Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min joined the Premier League’s century club with a goal against Brighton (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Tottenham interim manager Cristian Stellini and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi exchange words. Both were sent off in Spurs’ controversial 2-1 win (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Umbrellas were up everywhere as the Masters was affected by bad weather on Saturday (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)

Kyogo Furuhashi starred as Celtic took a big step towards the Premiership title and secured a 3-2 win against Rangers in the Old Firm (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Manchester United boosted their top-four hopes with a win against Everton – but Marcus Rashford’s injury leaves them sweating on their top goalscorer’s fitness (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jos Buttler scored 79 to help the Rajasthan Royals seal a 57-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the IPL (Anupam Nath/AP Photo)

The Republic of Ireland fell to a 2-0 defeat against the United States in Austin (Eric Gay/AP Photo)

The British Swimming Championships took place in Sheffield (Danny Lawson/PA)

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters due to injury (Matt Slocum/AP Photo)

Eberechi Eze celebrates after Crystal Palace came back to thrash relegation rivals Leeds 5-1 (Nigel French/PA)

Mohamed Salah reacts after missing a penalty – but Liverpool fought back to draw 2-2 with leaders Arsenal as the Premier League title race took another twist. The Gunners are six points ahead of Man City having played a game more (Nick Potts/PA)

Last year’s Scottie Scheffler puts the green jacket on Jon Rahm after the Spaniard won the Masters at Augusta National (Charlie Riedel/AP)