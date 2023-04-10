Ffion Morgan eager to ‘take it to next level’ with Bristol City and Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ffion Morgan eager to ‘take it to next level’ with Bristol City and Wales

By Press Association
Wales defender Ffion Morgan is targeting promotion to the Women’s Super League at Bristol City (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales defender Ffion Morgan is targeting promotion to the Women’s Super League at Bristol City (Nick Potts/PA)

Wales defender Ffion Morgan is relishing a “scary” end to the season for club and country.

Morgan is part of the Wales squad seeking to build on Thursday’s impressive 4-1 friendly victory over Northern Ireland against World Cup-bound Portugal.

But Morgan is also focusing on the finale of the FA Women’s Championship campaign with her club Bristol City holding a three-point lead over London City Lionesses in the fight for the one promotion spot with three games remaining.

Wales v Northern Ireland – Women’s International Friendly – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales are seeking to build on their 4-1 friendly victory against Northern Ireland on Thursday (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s scary but it’s also exciting,” Morgan said ahead of Tuesday’s visit to Guimaraes to take on opponents ranked 21st in the world and 10 places higher than Wales.

“We are three points clear and it’s in our control. We are quite a young side and there is lots of pressure.

“But we all want to get that promotion and play in the WSL (Women’s Super League).

“I want to take it to the next level with Bristol City and Wales.”

Morgan, 22, won her 23rd cap off the bench against Northern Ireland as Gemma Grainger’s side continued to build strong foundations ahead of inaugural Nations League action later this year.

It was further evidence that Wales are heading in the right direction after just missing out qualification for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“The biggest thing now is the belief in the squad that we can do well,” full-back Morgan said at a McDonald’s Fun Football and Happy Readers event.

“We know we have got the quality to compete against top teams and we have to find that extra one per cent to qualify for major tournaments.

“Portugal are used to qualifying for major tournaments in recent years and they will be playing at the World Cup this summer.

“So this is a good game for us to go away and test ourselves against that sort of opposition.

“We’ve shown when we’ve played nations like France and Denmark that we can produce good performances and it’s about taking it on to the next level.”

Carrie Jones and Lily Woodham miss out having returned to their clubs after picking up injuries.

:: Ffion Morgan was speaking at the Cardiff Happy Readers and Fun Football event celebrating McDonald’s pledge to distribute over 10m books and over 2m hours of free Fun Football coaching to families in the UK this year. Find out more visit

mcdonalds.co.uk/family

