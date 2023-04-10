Linesman’s career at risk if guilty over Andy Robertson incident – Keith Hackett

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Linesman’s career at risk if guilty over Andy Robertson incident – Keith Hackett

By Press Association
Liverpool’s Andy Robertson (left) confronts linesman Constantine Hatzidakis during the game (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool’s Andy Robertson (left) confronts linesman Constantine Hatzidakis during the game (Nick Potts/PA)

Former referees’ chief Keith Hackett believes linesman Constantine Hatzidakis’ career could be in jeopardy following his apparent elbow on Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.

The extraordinary incident occurred just after the half-time whistle was blown during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.

Sky Sports cameras zooming in on the confrontation showed Hatzidakis seemingly throwing up his arm and making contact with Robertson after being approached by the Reds full-back, who gesticulated that he had been hit by the official.

An irate Robertson was led away by team-mates but, while he received a yellow card in the aftermath, it is the action of Hatzidakis that will come under further scrutiny, with referees’ body the PGMOL saying the incident will be reviewed.

Hackett, formerly head of the PGMOL, told BBC Radio Five Live: “Ultimately, if he is found guilty of this, his career is in jeopardy.

“I was trying to find an excuse as to why he did it and I came up with was he in fear? He shouldn’t be, because he’s in a protected environment with plenty of security.

“But he reacted in a way that he shouldn’t have reacted at the end of the day and here we are talking about a match official and not a decision, but an action by a match official – and he’s clearly lost his composure.”

Liverpool v Arsenal – Premier League – Anfield
Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson clashed (Sky Sports/Twitter)

Another former top-flight referee, Mark Halsey, put the spotlight on Robertson’s behaviour and believes a ban is the most likely punishment for Hatzidakis if he is proven to have committed an offence.

Writing in The Sun, Halsey drew a parallel with Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who was recently banned for eight matches for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh.

Halsey said: “To me, it looks like Robertson goes to grab Hatzidakis, who brushes him off with his arm and catches him accidentally.

“I cannot think why an assistant would throw his arms into a player’s face. Sure, from one camera angle it does not look good. But you have to ask why has Robertson gone to approach the assistant referee?

“I have heard people say this is the end of the linesman’s career but, just like Aleksandar Mitrovic, it is his full-time job. However, if he is proven guilty and did intentionally use his elbow then he will face the same consequences as the Fulham frontman.

“Match officials are the guardians of standards and must be accountable if found guilty for that type of behaviour towards a player.”

The PGMOL quickly issued a statement on Sunday, saying: “The PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at half-time during the Liverpool v Arsenal fixture at Anfield.

“We will review the matter in full once the game has concluded.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he did not see what had happened, but the Sky Sports pundits working on the game reacted with incredulity.

Roy Keane called Andy Robertson 'a big baby'
Roy Keane called Andy Robertson ‘a big baby’ (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gary Neville, the former Manchester and England full-back, said: “I’ve never seen an official raise an elbow to a player. I think he’ll be in a lot of trouble after this game ends.”

Ex-Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards added: “I’ve never seen anything like that in my life.”

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane focused on Robertson’s role in the incident, calling the Scot “a big baby”.

“He should be more worried about his defending,” said Keane. “Do you know what he is, that Robertson? I’ve watched him a number of times, he is a big baby, that’s what that guy is.

“Just get on with the game and concentrate on your defending. He does grab the linesman first.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
George Oliver has been jailed.
Victim’s family say prison sentence not long enough for Fife man who forced boy’s…
2
Scott Flynn at a previous court case.
Dundee man jailed for slashing victim’s head with Stanley blade
3
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating a suspicious death on South Methven Street Picture shows; Police on South Methven Street. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Stuart Cowper Date; 09/04/2023
Two men, 17 and 18, arrested in connection with Perth death
4
Police ‘seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law’
5
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
6
The thief inside the Istanbulie on Union Street. Image:James Simpson/DC Thomson
‘Scumbag’ raider steals cash and charity box from Dundee takeaway during break-in
7
There will be dancing once again at this year's Anstruther Harbour Festival. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Everything you need to know about Anstruther Harbour Festival
8
Fairmuir Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Police launch appeal after bicycle-riding thief ransacked Dundee business
9
Ron Kerr was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Image: Paul Reid
‘Doctors gave me medicine for constipation – it turned out to be cancer’
10
To go with story by Marc Deanie. Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ?soulmate? and Perthshire camping trip Picture shows; Missing Fife dad Reece Rodger and partner Paula Airzee. N/A. Supplied by Paula Airzee Date; Unknown
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…

More from The Courier

The crash on Blackness Avenue in Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Road in Dundee's West End shut after crash
Scott Allan hopes he can still make an impact for Arbroath in the final weeks. Image: SNS
Scott Allan hopes to play a part in Arbroath's survival bid after injuring ankle…
Joanne McGuigan with her Porsche and Vauxhall Corsa. Image: Omaze
Glenrothes gran wins £100k Porsche - but keeps £10k Corsa
Abbie Ferguson after scoring five goals for Scotland in Tirana. Image: SFA.
Perth striker Abbie Ferguson scores FIVE goals for Scotland
David Rigg (53) was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the age of 46. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife man David shares his experience of living with early-onset Parkinson's disease
Charles Algeo snapped after a year of abuse at Inverkeithing rail station. Image: Supplied/ Tina Norris.
Toll of abuse suffered by staff at Fife station where 'tormented' ScotRail worker hit…
Michael McKenna was a constant threat for Arbroath against Dundee. Image: David Young / Shutterstock
Michael McKenna hasn't given up on his Arbroath Scottish Premiership dream - but is…
Pierre Reedy was a second-half sub for Dundee at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fans showed me what club is about says new boy Pierre Reedy
Ideas for the future of 803-year-old Brechin Cathedral are being sought. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Cathedral: What do you want for the future of the 803-year-old jewel in…
Inverkeithing High School
A new Inverkeithing High School in Rosyth - key questions answered as consultation begins

Editor's Picks

Most Commented