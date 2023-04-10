Sarina Wiegman: Steph Houghton World Cup chances not high but door never closed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sarina Wiegman: Steph Houghton World Cup chances not high but door never closed

By Press Association
Former England captain Steph Houghton wants closure about her chances of cracking the Lionesses’ World Cup squad (Tim Goode/PA)
Former England captain Steph Houghton wants closure about her chances of cracking the Lionesses’ World Cup squad (Tim Goode/PA)

England boss Sarina Wiegman admitted it is unlikely former captain Steph Houghton will feature in her World Cup squad but has not completely ruled out the possibility.

The injury-plagued Manchester City defender first captained the Lionesses in 2014, and while Houghton was called up to the provisional squad that would eventually lift the Euro 2022 trophy she did not make the final cut.

The 34-year-old on Sunday told the BBC she had not given up hope, but at the same time “just want[ed] closure on the situation” after feeling she had pushed herself to the limits for a shot at inclusion.

England boss Wiegman says she is confident in her squad selection
England boss Wiegman says she is confident in her squad selection (Steven Paston/PA)

Wiegman came as close as she could to giving Houghton that certainty, acknowledging: “It’s hard at the moment. She’s in a hard position because, as I said, I don’t want to take out the players who are in that position, because they are doing really well.

“So the chances are not that high, but I will never close the door because when you are in international football and you are England coach, you want everyone to be available.

“So if things happen for some players that situation changes, but at this moment I make other choices.

“Steph is a very good player, a very experienced player, and I have a lot of respect for what she has done for the women’s game and she has come back in the squad for Man City.

“But the players I have now in that position I don’t want to take out because I think they perform really well. That’s the reason why.

“It is difficult because she has done so much for the game, it is difficult with everyone because she trains so hard and she of course wants to come back.

“But we had some more players I really had to disappoint with the choices I made. That always makes it hard but what I try to do is communicate it and give some context about my choices.”

England – captained by Leah Williamson since her permanent appointment last April –  face World Cup co-hosts Australia at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday night..

The match is a vital opportunity for the European champions to take on a top team before their World Cup campaign kicks off against Haiti on July 22nd.

The Lionesses, ranked fourth in the world, hope to extend their undefeated streak under Wiegman to 31 games after beating Brazil on penalties in the inaugural Women’s Finalissima at Wembley last week.

The 10th-ranked Matildas will be looking to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Scotland, though head coach Tony Gustavsson elected to rest prolific Chelsea striker Sam Kerr for that contest, a decision Wiegman is convinced he will not repeat on Tuesday – which also marks 100 days away from the World Cup opener.

She said: “They rested her for a little bit for tomorrow’s game I think. They have had some very good results, the game against Scotland doesn’t really represent what they have done over the past few months. They are very physical and direct.

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr is expected to return Australia's line-up to face England
Chelsea striker Sam Kerr is expected to return Australia’s line-up to face England (Nigel French/PA)

“We are not planning on making any changes to start with. We don’t have many games to go until the World Cup. This is another big game. Australia are a big team, they are 10th in the world, so I hope we will be challenged again.”

Wiegman was singled out by opposite number Pia Sundhage after the Wembley win, the Brazil boss going so far as to call the Dutchwoman the best coach in the world.

Asked how she felt about the honour, Wiegman added: “Of course that’s a big compliment, so I really really appreciated it.

“It felt a little bit strange, or a little bit awkward too. Like, she has won so many things over the years, she’s been a manager for years and years, and she has a couple of gold medals, so she’s done such a tremendous job.

“So it was really nice that an inspirational coach like her said things like that but not too much. You know, tomorrow is another game and we’re just trying to win the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
2
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
3
Glenconnor Drive, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash near newsagent
4
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
5
Iain Kinnear, Wholesale Manager at Kenway Tyres. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Disposable vapes damage tyres and cost Dundee drivers hundreds of pounds
6
Two bashed up cars and police officers at the scene of the crash on Blackness Avenue in Dundee.
Man, 27, arrested after car hits parked vehicles in Dundee
7
Emergency services at the scene on Saturday night. Image Stuart Cowper.
Man, 18, charged and 17-year-old released after death in Perth
8
Police ‘seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law’
9
Thilina Rajapadhiranalage car was damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee residents fear someone ‘could have been killed’ after driver fled scene of four-car…
10
The Broxden Roundabout.
Perth drivers face Easter Monday traffic delays

More from The Courier

Callum Hendry. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-St Johnstone star Callum Hendry scores double, misses penalty and gets booked during five-minute…
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney takes on Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's home clash with Raith Rovers is must-win
Former England captain Steph Houghton wants closure about her chances of cracking the Lionesses’ World Cup squad (Tim Goode/PA)
Monday court round-up — Drug-driver and abusive ex
(L to R): Ilmari Niskanen, Jamie McGrath and Fletcher celebrate United's win. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Pressure on Dundee United was massive - now they've given themselves a…
Jack and Mary Watt with granddaughter Katy.
Mary Watt obituary: Granddaughter’s tribute to ‘compassionate’ former Ninewells midwife and Angus health visitor
Dundee could be in the running for an investment zone. Image: Forth Ports.
Could Dundee be set to get a major economic boost from an investment zone?
Black and white photo of three men in Victorian clothes on the deck of the SS Californian in Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee ship's Titanic connection could be a major money-spinner for the city
The fire took place at Carnoustie Beach Park on the seafront. Image: Google Street VIew.
Boy, 14, charged after fire on Carnoustie beachfront
council construction workers in Dundee are to strike
Dundee Council construction services to resume as strike suspended
Charles and Camilla wave to photographers
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: King Charles' coronation is a circus none of us can afford

Editor's Picks

Most Commented