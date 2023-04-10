Blackburn battle back for deserved point at Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blackburn battle back for deserved point at Huddersfield

By Press Association
Ryan Hedges scored Blackburn’s equaliser (PA)
Ryan Hedges scored Blackburn’s equaliser (PA)

Blackburn kept their promotion bid alive as they came from behind to draw 2-2 against in-form Huddersfield.

Neil Warnock’s resurgent side – who had secured three consecutive wins against Millwall, Middlesbrough and Watford – found themselves 2-0 up inside the first 22 minutes of the game.

Defender Matty Pearson notched his fourth goal in three games to hand the Terriers control shortly before Jack Rudoni doubled the hosts’ advantage.

The visitors were handed a lifeline by Joe Rankin-Costello’s impressive strike early in the second half and their growing momentum was eventually rewarded.

Rovers narrowly avoided falling to a third successive league defeat when substitute Ryan Hedges converted on the rebound in second-half stoppage time to salvage a point.

The draw meant Huddersfield stretched their unbeaten run to five games as their bid for survival continues to gather pace.

The Terriers, who moved out of the relegation zone for the first time since August with Friday’s win at Watford, began the game slowly, with Blackburn looking much brighter and almost taking the lead.

A brisk Rovers attack saw Tyrhys Dolan’s cutback find the arriving Rankin-Costello in a dangerous position, but his low strike was saved well by Tomas Vaclik.

Despite their early promise, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side fell behind against the run of play.

The Terriers’ first foray forward was rewarded when Rudoni’s deep corner wreaked havoc in the box before an alert Pearson rose highest to head home.

And the hosts’ dream start continued when Rudoni scored in a second successive game, converting Joseph Hungbo’s low cross at the near post.

Ben Brereton-Diaz – who scored the winner in the reverse fixture – attempted to rouse a Rovers fightback but dragged an effort narrowly wide.

Blackburn finished the first half strongly with Rankin-Costello again thwarted by Vaclik – an individual battle that was soon to have a different outcome.

Tomasson’s half time team-talk worked and immediately after the restart the visitors the cut deficit with a well-worked goal.

The influential Rankin-Costello combined well with Dolan before finally bettering Vaclik, lifting a delicate chip over the onrushing Terriers’ goalkeeper.

Rovers rallied in pursuit of a leveller and 19-year-old Harry Leonard – making his senior debut from the bench – nearly marked the occasion in style but Vaclik saved.

Huddersfield defended their slender lead heroically, but Blackburn’s pressure began to mount with the tension palpable at a rain-swept John Smith’s Stadium.

Tyler Morton struck the post with a freak effort, Vaclik frustrated Rankin-Costello once more when he tipped over a chip and Brereton-Diaz fired agonisingly wide.

Eventually, the hosts succumbed to the one-way traffic and Blackburn secured a deserved last-gasp leveller when Hedges finished on the rebound after yet another Vaclik save.

