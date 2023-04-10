Woking held at home by Southend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Woking dropped points in their race to third spot in the National League after a 1-1 draw against Southend.

The Cardinals are now just a point above fourth-placed Chesterfield in their battle for an automatic place in the play-off semi-finals after failing against the Shrimpers, who have their own play-off ambitions.

Marcus Dackers put the hosts in front two minutes into the second half after he latched on to Padraig Amond’s knockdown and lobbed the goalkeeper.

But Southend hit back six minutes later as Jack Bridge fired home after racing on to Noor Husin’s through-ball.