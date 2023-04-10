Adama Traore secures Hull victory to dent Millwall’s play-off prospects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adama Traore secures Hull victory to dent Millwall’s play-off prospects

By Press Association
Adama Traore scored the only goal as Hull beat Millwall (Richard Sellers/PA)
Adama Traore scored the only goal as Hull beat Millwall (Richard Sellers/PA)

Faltering Millwall remain in the Sky Bet Championship play-off places but are now without a win in four matches following a 1-0 defeat at Hull.

Half-time substitute Adama Traore’s superb strike from the edge of the penalty area after 70 minutes – his first goal for the club – did the damage in a strange game of football.

Millwall could have been out of sight by half-time as they spurned a clutch of decent chances, not least when Oliver Burke hit the crossbar after a sustained spell of pressure.

But Hull, whose manager Liam Rosenior made an inspired triple substitution at the break, were a different side in the second half.

The visitors were second best from there on in and, despite having fought valiantly in pursuit of an equaliser, lacked that touch of quality that was so evidenced from Traore.

The hosts have now ended a run of one win in 10 previous games and were also sharper during an opening period in which Ozan Tufan ought to have scored after seven minutes.

A well-worked corner from the right gave Malcolm Ebiowei time and space to send over a deep cross towards the back post.

Tufan was unmarked, but the Turkey international headed over the crossbar when it seemed easier to at least hit the target.

Millwall might also have done better minutes later when Burke headed over Murray Wallace’s inviting left-wing cross.

Gary Rowett’s men came even closer after 27 minutes when Burke was played into a dangerous area from Tom Bradshaw’s drag-back from the right.

Burke struck well from a challenging angle but goalkeeper Karl Darlow kept big to parry the ball away to safety.

Whereas the home team looked the part in possession without doing anything with the ball, Millwall clicked following Burke’s chance and could not have gone closer to scoring on the half-hour.

Former Hull midfielder George Honeyman found Billy Mitchell on the overlap, with his resulting left-wing cross finding Burke in a fine, central position.

Burke volleyed towards goal but hit the underside of the crossbar, with the ball millimetres away from crossing the line.

Moments later, Shaun Hutchinson headed over another good chance from Honeyman’s precise free-kick from the right flank.

Millwall fans considering their team’s first-half display at the break must have fancied their chances of leaving Hull with three points.

But Rosenior’s bold move to bring on Traore, Callum Elder and Ryan Longman turned the game on its head.

Indeed, Longman nearly struck after 55 minutes when he skewed narrowly over the top-left stanchion with a smart, swinging hit.

Millwall rallied, but they were a shadow of the team that dictated much of the first half and were undone by a moment of instinctive creativity from Traore.

The Mali international had much to do from 20 yards, but he twisted his way into a good position before planting the ball firmly into the bottom corner with his left foot.

Darlow pulled off three fine saves late on, but Millwall’s attacking threat that so worried Hull’s backline in the first half was rarely evident as the visitors succumbed to a potentially damaging loss.

