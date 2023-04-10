Derby drop points at home to lowly MK Dons By Press Association April 10 2023, 5.11pm Share Derby drop points at home to lowly MK Dons Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4293730/derby-drop-points-at-home-to-lowly-mk-dons/ Copy Link Derby and MK Dons drew (Ian Hodgson/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up MK Dons boosted their League One survival hopes and dented Derby’s play-off chances with a 1-1 draw at Pride Park. David McGoldrick scored his 21st goal of the season to put the Rams ahead but Henry Lawrence replied in the second half. The point left the Dons four points above the relegation zone while the Rams missed the chance to move into the top six. James Collins rattled the MK Dons woodwork in the second minute and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was denied by visiting goalkeeper Jamie Cumming when he burst through in the 15th minute. It was no surprise when Derby scored two minutes later with McGoldrick turning the ball over the line after Collins flicked on a corner. MK Dons struggled to get out of their own half and Cumming kept them in it with saves from Collins and Tom Barkhuizen. Derby paid for not turning dominance into goals when the Dons equalised in the 68th minute through Lawrence who fired a Nathan Holland cross past Joe Wildsmith from 10 yards. The Dons had to survive nearly nine minutes of added time but Derby could not find a winner and remained in seventh place. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach 2 Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned 3 Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash near newsagent 4 Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash 5 Disposable vapes damage tyres and cost Dundee drivers hundreds of pounds 6 Man, 27, arrested after car hits parked vehicles in Dundee 7 Man, 18, charged and 17-year-old released after death in Perth 8 Police ‘seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law’ 9 Dundee residents fear someone ‘could have been killed’ after driver fled scene of four-car… 10 Perth drivers face Easter Monday traffic delays More from The Courier Ex-St Johnstone star Callum Hendry scores double, misses penalty and gets booked during five-minute… LEE WILKIE: Dundee's home clash with Raith Rovers is must-win Monday court round-up — Drug-driver and abusive ex LEE WILKIE: Pressure on Dundee United was massive - now they've given themselves a… Mary Watt obituary: Granddaughter’s tribute to ‘compassionate’ former Ninewells midwife and Angus health visitor Could Dundee be set to get a major economic boost from an investment zone? ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee ship's Titanic connection could be a major money-spinner for the city Boy, 14, charged after fire on Carnoustie beachfront Dundee Council construction services to resume as strike suspended KIRSTY STRICKLAND: King Charles' coronation is a circus none of us can afford Editor's Picks KIRSTY STRICKLAND: King Charles’ coronation is a circus none of us can afford Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash near newsagent Boy, 14, charged after fire on Carnoustie beachfront Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash Dundonian who led top US firms returns to city to inspire future talent Overnight closures during roadworks on M90 in Kinross and Fife Fife man David shares his experience of living with early-onset Parkinson’s disease After nearly 50 years, Foster and Allen are still making music together EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fans showed me what club is about says new boy Pierre Reedy Trams, trains, buses and ferries: How transport in Dundee changed over the years Most Commented 1 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream 2 Dundee low emission zones - how to check if your car is affected 3 COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking? 4 Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest and Nicola Sturgeon's legacy 5 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out - an independence supporter's view of the SNP's current bourach 6 St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town - how much does a home cost? 7 ANDREW LIDDLE: Why Sturgeon and Murrell's downfall is a problem for Humza Yousaf 8 Popular Dundee bar Clark's to reopen this summer after three-year closure 9 Fire chief issues warning after deliberate blazes in Dundee 10 STEVE FINAN: Dundee SNP group are turning Olympia debacle into a scandal