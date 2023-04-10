Bradford beat Sutton to keep up promotion push

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bradford kept up their push towards the Sky Bet League Two automatic promotion places with a convincing 3-1 win over Sutton at Valley Parade.

On-loan Crystal Palace winger Scott Banks fired the home side ahead on 12 minutes with an angled shot after being set up by Jamie Walker.

Bradford threatened to add to their lead and Sutton were grateful to the heroics of keeper Jack Rose who pulled off a tremendous save from Andy Cook’s header and then denied him again with an outstretched leg.

Sutton were given a great opportunity to equalise after half an hour when Lee Angol was tripped in the box by Bradford keeper Harry Lewis.

But Angol, who left Valley Parade for Sutton in January, crashed his penalty against the bar.

Harry Chapman gave Bradford some breathing space with a fine solo finish on 63 minutes.

Cook then made it three eight minutes later, holding off two defenders to fire his 27th goal of the season in all competitions.

Omar Bugiel nodded a late consolation for Sutton, whose play-off hopes are fading fast.