Ben Foster the hero as Wrexham beat Notts County in promotion battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ben Foster the hero as Wrexham beat Notts County in promotion battle

By Press Association
Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster was Wrexham’s hero in their 3-2 victory over title rivals Notts County (Yui Mok/PA)
Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster was Wrexham’s hero in their 3-2 victory over title rivals Notts County (Yui Mok/PA)

Wrexham struck a potentially decisive blow in the Vanarama National League title race with a 3-2 victory over rivals Notts County as former England goalkeeper Ben Foster saved a stoppage-time penalty.

Second-half goals from Paul Mullin, Jacob Mendy and Elliot Lee saw Wrexham win a fifth-tier classic before their Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who were awarded the freedom of the borough at a civic ceremony earlier in the day.

Notts County had led at half-time through John Bostock’s first goal since September 2016 and levelled at 2-2 when Kyle Cameron headed home.

Lee – in front of his father Rob, the former Newcastle and England midfielder – scored for the fourth successive game to hand Wrexham a precious advantage.

But the drama was not over there as County were awarded a penalty for handball in the fifth of six added minutes.

Substitute Cedwyn Scott stepped up but the veteran Foster, lured out of retirement last month to play until the end of the season following an injury to regular goalkeeper Rob Lainton, dived to his right to keep out the kick.

Wrexham are now three points clear of County with a game in hand and within touching distance of returning to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

The two sides started the day locked on 100 points, just five short of Crawley’s record 105.

Wrexham had the benefit of an extra game with five left to play but had been rocked by defeat to Halifax on a Good Friday that was anything but.

That was Wrexham’s first reverse in the league since losing 1-0 to County at Meadow Lane in October.

County owed top spot to a goal difference superior by three, with striker Macaulay Langstaff fresh from setting a record of 41 goals in a National League season.

Although 25 points above third-placed Woking at kick-off, it remains a harsh reality that one of these teams will be contesting the end-of-season play-offs with only the champions guaranteed an automatic passport to the Football League.

The sold-out Racecourse Ground crackled at kick-off but that was quickly replaced by tension in the air, with every inch fought for and chances at a premium.

Wrexham's owners Rob McElhenney, left, and Ryan Reynolds applaud the teams out on to the pitch
Wrexham’s owners Rob McElhenney, left, and Ryan Reynolds applaud the teams out on to the pitch (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Wrexham’s own sharp-shooter Mullin had 43 goals – 34 in the league, nine in the FA Cup – and wanted a penalty when Cameron made contact as Mendy swung over a cross.

Referee Scott Tallis was similarly unmoved when Mullin went to ground again as he tried to nick the ball around goalkeeper Sam Slocombe.

County kept a high defensive line and Wrexham were constantly caught as Mullin and strike partner Ollie Palmer ran into offside positions.

Cameron produced the first on-target attempt after 33 minutes with Ben Foster pushing his low drive from distance around a post.

But the former England goalkeeper was left helpless in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time after James Jones brought down Ruben Rodrigues 25 yards out.

Bostock – who last scored six and a half years ago for Lens against Red Star FC in France’s Ligue 2 – stepped up to deliver a sumptuous free-kick which arced away from Foster and into the corner of the net.

Wrexham were level within three minutes of the restart as Jones crossed from the right and Mullin swept home in clinical fashion.

The equaliser breathed new life into Wrexham and Mullin fired straight at Slocombe before Eoghan O’Connell’s volley rattled the County crossbar.

Mullin turned provider for Wrexham’s second after 69 minutes, finding space down the right and crossing for Mendy to convert emphatically at the far post.

Notts County were far from finished and Foster showed smart reflexes to deny Cameron and substitute Sam Austin before parity was restored after 75 minutes.

Cameron, like Reynolds and McElhenney before him, was granted the freedom of Wrexham to head home Aaron Nemane’s corner.

County’s defence leaked immediately again three minutes later as an error allowed Mullin to tee up Lee – before Foster emerged as the hero.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
2
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
3
Glenconnor Drive, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash near newsagent
4
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
5
Iain Kinnear, Wholesale Manager at Kenway Tyres. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Disposable vapes damage tyres and cost Dundee drivers hundreds of pounds
6
Two bashed up cars and police officers at the scene of the crash on Blackness Avenue in Dundee.
Man, 27, arrested after car hits parked vehicles in Dundee
7
Emergency services at the scene on Saturday night. Image Stuart Cowper.
Man, 18, charged and 17-year-old released after death in Perth
8
Police ‘seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law’
9
Thilina Rajapadhiranalage car was damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee residents fear someone ‘could have been killed’ after driver fled scene of four-car…
10
The Broxden Roundabout.
Perth drivers face Easter Monday traffic delays

More from The Courier

Callum Hendry. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-St Johnstone star Callum Hendry scores double, misses penalty and gets booked during five-minute…
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney takes on Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's home clash with Raith Rovers is must-win
Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster was Wrexham’s hero in their 3-2 victory over title rivals Notts County (Yui Mok/PA)
Monday court round-up — Drug-driver and abusive ex
(L to R): Ilmari Niskanen, Jamie McGrath and Fletcher celebrate United's win. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Pressure on Dundee United was massive - now they've given themselves a…
Jack and Mary Watt with granddaughter Katy.
Mary Watt obituary: Granddaughter’s tribute to ‘compassionate’ former Ninewells midwife and Angus health visitor
Dundee could be in the running for an investment zone. Image: Forth Ports.
Could Dundee be set to get a major economic boost from an investment zone?
Black and white photo of three men in Victorian clothes on the deck of the SS Californian in Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee ship's Titanic connection could be a major money-spinner for the city
The fire took place at Carnoustie Beach Park on the seafront. Image: Google Street VIew.
Boy, 14, charged after fire on Carnoustie beachfront
council construction workers in Dundee are to strike
Dundee Council construction services to resume as strike suspended
Charles and Camilla wave to photographers
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: King Charles' coronation is a circus none of us can afford

Editor's Picks

Most Commented