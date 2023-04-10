Coventry fight back to draw against fellow play-off hopefuls Watford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coventry fight back to draw against fellow play-off hopefuls Watford

By Press Association
Ben Sheaf celebrates his equaliser (Nigel French/PA)
Ben Sheaf celebrates his equaliser (Nigel French/PA)

Coventry and Watford played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the CBS Arena that did little for their respective play-off dreams in the Championship.

First-half goals from Joao Pedro and Imran Louza put the Hornets 2-0 up but Matthew Godden and Ben Sheaf rescued a point for the Sky Blues.

Coventry sit three points off the play-off places with Watford a further three points off the pace with five games remaining.

Just like their previous home game against Stoke, Coventry conceded early as Pedro found the back of the net after six minutes.

Following an interception in the centre of midfield, Pedro was released on goal and cut inside Kyle McFadzean before slotting his effort elegantly past goalkeeper Ben Wilson.

Gustavo Hamer provided Coventry’s first spark of the afternoon as he dribbled into the box, but saw his powerful effort parried away by Ben Hamer.

The home side enjoyed a good spell in the game but were nearly caught napping in the 18th minute as Ismaila Sarr raced through on goal but slammed his shot high into the stands.

The Watford pace on the break was fierce and the Sky Blues needed Wilson multiple times to scramble out of goal and clear the danger.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Viktor Gyokeres both had opportunities to level the scoring but neither could make them count before the break.

Against the run of play, Watford doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time through midfielder Louza. His initial shot was blocked, but the ball rebounded back to the Moroccan’s feet and he duly volleyed into the bottom right corner.

Watford burst out of the traps in the second period, hoping to finish off the match with a third goal and almost got exactly that, but Wilson was equal to Louza’s shot.

Coventry rallied and the home side began an onslaught on the visitor’s goal.

They pulled one back in the 58th minute thanks to a marvellous curling effort from Godden.

Sheaf failed to hit the target twice from close range but with 18 minutes left it was his back-post header that levelled the scores.

But the home side were frustrated in their attempts to find a winner and felt they should have had a penalty when Brooke Norton-Cuffy appeared to be tripped in the penalty area with nine minutes left.

Watford were shellshocked and could count themselves lucky to leave the West Midlands with a point, despite their dominant half-time position.

