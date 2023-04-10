Harrogate battle back from two down to earn point at Orient By Press Association April 10 2023, 5.27pm Share Harrogate battle back from two down to earn point at Orient Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4293835/harrogate-battle-back-from-two-down-to-earn-point-at-orient/ Copy Link George Thomson earned Harrogate a point (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up League Two leaders Leyton Orient were held to a 2-2 home draw by relegation-threatened Harrogate. Anthony O’Connor and George Thomson cancelled out a two-goal first-half salvo from O’s striker Ruel Sotiriou. Sotiriou opened the scoring after nine minutes when he wriggled past O’Connor and drove the ball into the net from the centre of the goal. And the striker added another on 36 minutes when he met a cross at the near post from Paul Smyth to stab the ball home. But the Sulphurites regrouped after the interval, netting twice in three minutes to level the scores. On 54 minutes, O’Connor was left unmarked at the far post and prodded home a cross from Thomson. Then the home defence failed to clear a Town attack and the ball fell to Thomson who unleashed a powerful drive low into the net. O’s substitute Charlie Kelman came closest to finding a winner when he drove a low effort inches wide of the target late on. Orient hold an eight-point lead at the head of the division whilst Town are three points above the drop zone. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach 2 Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned 3 Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash near newsagent 4 Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash 5 Disposable vapes damage tyres and cost Dundee drivers hundreds of pounds 6 Man, 27, arrested after car hits parked vehicles in Dundee 7 Man, 18, charged and 17-year-old released after death in Perth 8 Police ‘seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law’ 9 Dundee residents fear someone ‘could have been killed’ after driver fled scene of four-car… 10 Perth drivers face Easter Monday traffic delays More from The Courier 'Broken' mum of Perth man says 'whole city is hurting' over death of son,… Anthony McDonald vows Brechin City will thrive on Highland League title pressure as Angus… Man who gave teen 'open-handed b*tch slap' at Fife Co-op was 'sticking up for… Dundee team news: Dark Blues hopeful on Zach Robinson return for Raith clash as… Man accused of repeatedly flashing at girls in Kirkcaldy since 2015 appears in court Why Aldi hedge heartbreak won't stop this Broughty Ferry fighter Fife woman embezzled £18k from award-winning chocolate fountain firm Tay Bridge Disaster: The Movie - how iconic film brought catastrophe to big screen Perthshire Pride: Mum tells of her new life after coming out aged 36 How Perthshire man Marc accepted late 40s Parkinson's diagnosis and leads an active life Editor's Picks KIRSTY STRICKLAND: King Charles’ coronation is a circus none of us can afford Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash near newsagent Boy, 14, charged after fire on Carnoustie beachfront Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash Dundonian who led top US firms returns to city to inspire future talent Overnight closures during roadworks on M90 in Kinross and Fife Fife man David shares his experience of living with early-onset Parkinson’s disease After nearly 50 years, Foster and Allen are still making music together EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fans showed me what club is about says new boy Pierre Reedy Trams, trains, buses and ferries: How transport in Dundee changed over the years Most Commented 1 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream 2 COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking? 3 Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest and Nicola Sturgeon's legacy 4 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out - an independence supporter's view of the SNP's current bourach 5 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: King Charles' coronation is a circus none of us can afford 6 Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack 7 School league tables 2023: Here's how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank 8 Meet the family who've farmed in Errol for 100 years who run major crisp brand 9 St Johnstone hand life ban to fan who racially abused Theo Bair 10 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises 'exciting times ahead' for new signing