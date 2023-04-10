Harrogate battle back from two down to earn point at Orient

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

League Two leaders Leyton Orient were held to a 2-2 home draw by relegation-threatened Harrogate.

Anthony O’Connor and George Thomson cancelled out a two-goal first-half salvo from O’s striker Ruel Sotiriou.

Sotiriou opened the scoring after nine minutes when he wriggled past O’Connor and drove the ball into the net from the centre of the goal.

And the striker added another on 36 minutes when he met a cross at the near post from Paul Smyth to stab the ball home.

But the Sulphurites regrouped after the interval, netting twice in three minutes to level the scores.

On 54 minutes, O’Connor was left unmarked at the far post and prodded home a cross from Thomson.

Then the home defence failed to clear a Town attack and the ball fell to Thomson who unleashed a powerful drive low into the net.

O’s substitute Charlie Kelman came closest to finding a winner when he drove a low effort inches wide of the target late on.

Orient hold an eight-point lead at the head of the division whilst Town are three points above the drop zone.