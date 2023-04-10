Jes Rak-Sakyi at the double as Charlton see off Burton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlton overcame Burton 3-2 at the Valley with two first-half goals from Jes Rak-Sakyi.

The hosts took total control of the Easter Monday fixture at the Valley with two strikes in the first 17 minutes and held on despite Jack Payne’s late dismissal.

Ex-Charlton keeper Craig MacGillivray was beaten on seven minutes when Rak-Sakyi turned in the area and fired home.

Palace loanee Rak-Sakyi doubled the lead 10 minutes later when he found his way through the middle of the Burton defence to slot home his 13th goal of the season.

Tyreece Campbell blasted over a volley on 26 minutes as the hosts continued to dominate.

However, Burton were handed a lifeline in first-half injury time when Ashley Maynard-Brewer fumbled a deep cross and Sam Hughes pounced on the loose ball.

Charlton regained the initiative four minutes after the break when Macauley Bonne pounced on a poor clearance after a Campbell cross.

Burton hit back when Josh Walker headed his effort over the line on 75 minutes despite Albie Morgan trying to clear.

Rak-Sakyi failed to keep a volley down before Payne was dismissed for a second booking in injury time.