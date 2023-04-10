Jes Rak-Sakyi at the double as Charlton see off Burton By Press Association April 10 2023, 5.31pm Share Jes Rak-Sakyi at the double as Charlton see off Burton Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4293844/jes-rak-sakyi-at-the-double-as-charlton-see-off-burton/ Copy Link Jes Rak-Sakyi scored twice for Charlton (Steven Paston/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Charlton overcame Burton 3-2 at the Valley with two first-half goals from Jes Rak-Sakyi. The hosts took total control of the Easter Monday fixture at the Valley with two strikes in the first 17 minutes and held on despite Jack Payne’s late dismissal. Ex-Charlton keeper Craig MacGillivray was beaten on seven minutes when Rak-Sakyi turned in the area and fired home. Palace loanee Rak-Sakyi doubled the lead 10 minutes later when he found his way through the middle of the Burton defence to slot home his 13th goal of the season. Tyreece Campbell blasted over a volley on 26 minutes as the hosts continued to dominate. However, Burton were handed a lifeline in first-half injury time when Ashley Maynard-Brewer fumbled a deep cross and Sam Hughes pounced on the loose ball. Charlton regained the initiative four minutes after the break when Macauley Bonne pounced on a poor clearance after a Campbell cross. Burton hit back when Josh Walker headed his effort over the line on 75 minutes despite Albie Morgan trying to clear. Rak-Sakyi failed to keep a volley down before Payne was dismissed for a second booking in injury time. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach 2 Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned 3 Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash near newsagent 4 Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash 5 Disposable vapes damage tyres and cost Dundee drivers hundreds of pounds 6 Man, 27, arrested after car hits parked vehicles in Dundee 7 Man, 18, charged and 17-year-old released after death in Perth 8 Police ‘seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law’ 9 Dundee residents fear someone ‘could have been killed’ after driver fled scene of four-car… 10 Perth drivers face Easter Monday traffic delays More from The Courier 'Broken' mum of Perth man says 'whole city is hurting' over death of son,… Anthony McDonald vows Brechin City will thrive on Highland League title pressure as Angus… Man who gave teen 'open-handed b*tch slap' at Fife Co-op was 'sticking up for… Dundee team news: Dark Blues hopeful on Zach Robinson return for Raith clash as… Man accused of repeatedly flashing at girls in Kirkcaldy since 2015 appears in court Why Aldi hedge heartbreak won't stop this Broughty Ferry fighter Fife woman embezzled £18k from award-winning chocolate fountain firm Tay Bridge Disaster: The Movie - how iconic film brought catastrophe to big screen Perthshire Pride: Mum tells of her new life after coming out aged 36 How Perthshire man Marc accepted late 40s Parkinson's diagnosis and leads an active life Editor's Picks KIRSTY STRICKLAND: King Charles’ coronation is a circus none of us can afford Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash near newsagent Boy, 14, charged after fire on Carnoustie beachfront Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash Dundonian who led top US firms returns to city to inspire future talent Overnight closures during roadworks on M90 in Kinross and Fife Fife man David shares his experience of living with early-onset Parkinson’s disease After nearly 50 years, Foster and Allen are still making music together EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fans showed me what club is about says new boy Pierre Reedy Trams, trains, buses and ferries: How transport in Dundee changed over the years Most Commented 1 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream 2 COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking? 3 Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest and Nicola Sturgeon's legacy 4 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out - an independence supporter's view of the SNP's current bourach 5 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: King Charles' coronation is a circus none of us can afford 6 Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack 7 School league tables 2023: Here's how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank 8 Meet the family who've farmed in Errol for 100 years who run major crisp brand 9 St Johnstone hand life ban to fan who racially abused Theo Bair 10 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises 'exciting times ahead' for new signing