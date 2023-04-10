Carlisle held to goalless draw by 10-man Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carlisle held to goalless draw by 10-man Walsall

By Press Association
Hayden White was sent off for Walsall (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Hayden White was sent off for Walsall (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Carlisle’s away goal drought stretched to four games as the promotion hopefuls were held to a 0-0 draw at 10-man Walsall.

The Cumbrians slipped out of the automatic promotion spots into fourth place after failing to capitalise on Hayden White’s 61st-minute sending-off.

It took 34 minutes for either side to register a shot on target, Carlisle keeper Tomas Holy producing a smart low stop from Tom Knowles’ 25-yard free-kick.

Walsall threatened again early in the second half as White’s header from Knowles’ free-kick was deflected inches wide.

Jamille Matt headed another Knowles set-piece over before White’s dismissal for a studs-up challenge on Jack Armer gave Carlisle a man advantage.

But it took until stoppage time for United to fashion a good chance as Owen Moxon wasted a golden opportunity to win it by sending a free header from a corner straight at Owen Evans from six yards.

Ben Barclay also nodded wide in the ninth minute of nine added on as mid-table Walsall held on for a 12th draw in 18 games.

