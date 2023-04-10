Will Hondermarck earns promotion-chasing Northampton victory against Gillingham By Press Association April 10 2023, 5.33pm Share Will Hondermarck earns promotion-chasing Northampton victory against Gillingham Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4293853/will-hondermarck-earns-promotion-chasing-northampton-victory-against-gillingham/ Copy Link William Hondermarck was Northampton’s matchwinner (Owen Humphreys/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Will Hondermarck scored a superb late winner as Northampton got their League Two promotion challenge back on track with a 2-1 victory over Gillingham. The Cobblers were missing 11 players through injury but deservedly won to stay second and open up a three-point gap to the three teams battling for third. Louis Appere gave them the lead before Aiden O’Brien levelled, but Hondermarck had the last say with a long-range effort in the 82nd minute. Northampton controlled the first half and had the better of the chances with Mitch Pinnock blazing over and Appere and Jon Guthrie heading wide. The home side were ahead after 32 minutes when Pinnock’s partially cleared cross dropped to Appere inside the penalty box and he drilled a low shot into the bottom corner. Glenn Morris saved well from Guthrie to prevent a second before half-time and it proved vital when Gillingham levelled shortly after the hour-mark. Aiden O’Brien turned in Oliver Hawkins’ cross with his first touch having just come off the bench. Ethan Coleman flashed a shot wide as Gills tried to turn it around, but they were to leave empty-handed after Hondermarck’s superb strike eight minutes from time. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach 2 Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned 3 Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash near newsagent 4 Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash 5 Disposable vapes damage tyres and cost Dundee drivers hundreds of pounds 6 Man, 27, arrested after car hits parked vehicles in Dundee 7 Man, 18, charged and 17-year-old released after death in Perth 8 Police ‘seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law’ 9 Dundee residents fear someone ‘could have been killed’ after driver fled scene of four-car… 10 Perth drivers face Easter Monday traffic delays More from The Courier 'Broken' mum of Perth man says 'whole city is hurting' over death of son,… Anthony McDonald vows Brechin City will thrive on Highland League title pressure as Angus… Man who gave teen 'open-handed b*tch slap' at Fife Co-op was 'sticking up for… Dundee team news: Dark Blues hopeful on Zach Robinson return for Raith clash as… Man accused of repeatedly flashing at girls in Kirkcaldy since 2015 appears in court Why Aldi hedge heartbreak won't stop this Broughty Ferry fighter Fife woman embezzled £18k from award-winning chocolate fountain firm Tay Bridge Disaster: The Movie - how iconic film brought catastrophe to big screen Perthshire Pride: Mum tells of her new life after coming out aged 36 How Perthshire man Marc accepted late 40s Parkinson's diagnosis and leads an active life Editor's Picks KIRSTY STRICKLAND: King Charles’ coronation is a circus none of us can afford Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash near newsagent Boy, 14, charged after fire on Carnoustie beachfront Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash Dundonian who led top US firms returns to city to inspire future talent Overnight closures during roadworks on M90 in Kinross and Fife Fife man David shares his experience of living with early-onset Parkinson’s disease After nearly 50 years, Foster and Allen are still making music together EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fans showed me what club is about says new boy Pierre Reedy Trams, trains, buses and ferries: How transport in Dundee changed over the years Most Commented 1 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream 2 COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking? 3 Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest and Nicola Sturgeon's legacy 4 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out - an independence supporter's view of the SNP's current bourach 5 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: King Charles' coronation is a circus none of us can afford 6 Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack 7 School league tables 2023: Here's how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank 8 Meet the family who've farmed in Errol for 100 years who run major crisp brand 9 St Johnstone hand life ban to fan who racially abused Theo Bair 10 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises 'exciting times ahead' for new signing