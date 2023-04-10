Promotion-chasing Barnet held to goalless draw by struggling Maidstone

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Promotion-chasing Barnet were made to fight for a point in a goalless draw away to basement-dwellers Maidstone.

Barnet went close to taking the lead in the 22nd minute when Sam Bone cleared an effort off the line in a crowded box before Idris Kanu sent the rebound over.

But the second half saw Maidstone go close to winning it twice. First Kevin Berkoe found himself in space and tried to pick out the top corner, bringing a good save from Laurie Walker.

Then Dominic Odusanya got up to meet a corner but saw his header go agonisingly wide of the post with the goalkeeper beaten.