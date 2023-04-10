Police called in after Kevin Clancy received ‘threatening and abusive’ messages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police called in after Kevin Clancy received ‘threatening and abusive’ messages

By Press Association
Referee Kevin Clancy has received ‘threatening’ messages (PA)
Referee Kevin Clancy has received ‘threatening’ messages (PA)

Police have been called in after referee Kevin Clancy received “threatening and abusive” messages in the wake of Saturday’s clash between Celtic and Rangers, the Scottish Football Association has announced.

Rangers manager Michael Beale claimed Clancy had got two major decisions wrong during his side’s 3-2 defeat, which left Celtic 12 points clear in the cinch Premiership.

The Ibrox club subsequently wrote to the SFA seeking an explanation for one of them, an early goal from Alfredo Morelos which was disallowed.

The SFA revealed on Monday that it had “referred a significant volume of threatening and abusive emails to Police Scotland after personal and professional contact details” of Clancy were published online following the game.

A statement added: “The association’s security and integrity manager has been liaising with Kevin and Police Scotland following a series of unacceptable messages being sent via email and phone over the holiday weekend.

“We offer our full support to Kevin and reiterate our wider support to the referee community.”

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell added: “The nature of the messages goes way beyond criticism of performance and perceived decision-making – some are potentially criminal in nature and include threats and abuse towards Kevin and his family.

“We have referred the correspondence to the police and condemn this behaviour in the strongest possible terms, as well as the posting of a referee’s personal details online with the sole purpose of causing distress.

“Football is our national game. It improves and saves lives. Without referees, there is no game, and while decisions will always be debated with or without the use of VAR, we cannot allow a situation to develop where a referee’s privacy and safety, and those of his family, are compromised.

“We all have a responsibility to protect our game and those essential to it.”

Police Scotland stated they had not yet received any correspondence from the SFA at the close of office hours on Monday and therefore there was no police investigation under way.

The SFA also confirmed that its referee operations team had responded to Rangers’ request for an explanation for the Morelos decision.

The body that represents match officials, the Scottish Senior Football Referees’ Association, condemned the “wholly unacceptable level of abuse” directed towards Clancy.

A statement added: “Referees are not immune from criticism and accept there will always be legitimate debate on subjective decision-making.

“However, when this becomes targeted threats and abuse, impacting on their personal and professional lives, this clearly crosses the line.

“We continue to offer our full support to Kevin and all our members, many of whom have experienced an increase in abuse this season.

“We welcome the Scottish FA’s strong support to protect referees and the wider image of the game.”

A Rangers spokesperson said: “Firstly, Rangers condemns in the strongest terms any abuse of match officials. We are all passionate about our game, but targeted, personal abuse of referees cannot be tolerated.

“The club can confirm the Scottish FA has responded with regards to the disallowed Alfredo Morelos goal, with the response claiming the correct decision was taken. The club is astonished by this, especially given most observers, including former referees and former players, could see no issue with the goal standing.

“This comes following a weekend in England where PGMOL have offered an apology to Brighton and Hove Albion for the non-award of a penalty in their match with Tottenham Hotspur, alongside a pledge to review the incident.

“While an apology does not alter the outcome of a match, such responsibility and openness would be welcome in Scotland.”

Former English top-flight referee Dermot Gallagher claimed Celtic were fortunate not to fall behind when Morelos netted following a corner with the game still goalless. The Rangers striker was penalised for a push on Alistair Johnston.

Reviewing the incident on Sky Sports, Gallagher said: “I think Celtic got very, very lucky. Both players are grappling. For me, best let it go.”

Video assistant referee Nick Walsh did not call Clancy to his monitor and former Scottish top-flight official Stuart Dougal claimed there was no basis for intervention from Clydesdale House.

Dougal told BBC Scotland: “VAR can’t intervene here because it’s not seen as a clear and obvious error.

“If there is something much more blatant, if there is no contact whatsoever, then of course VAR can step in and ask the referee to have a look at it again.

“But where they are looking at that clip and it’s a bit 50-50, 60-40, depending on which side of the fence you’re on, VAR under the current protocols can’t get involved.”

Dougal dismissed suggestions Clancy could have allowed the goal to stand to allow the VAR official to have a closer look.

“By not making a decision, you can still be wrong,” he said. “It’s important that the referee team call the shots as they see them and if they need VAR to ‘rescue’ them, then that’s what can happen.”

Beale had also argued that Celtic winger Jota should have been penalised for handball immediately before the champions’ second goal.

Rangers previously wrote to the SFA over Clancy’s performance last year following a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie, a game in which the Dons felt they should have had a penalty for Allan McGregor’s challenge on Ryan Hedges and Ryan Kent was sent off for the visitors.

