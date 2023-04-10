Paul Ince urges Reading to show more ‘mental toughness’ in battle for survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Ince urges Reading to show more ‘mental toughness’ in battle for survival

By Press Association
Paul Ince called on Reading to show “mental toughness” (Richard Sellers/PA)
Paul Ince called on Reading to show “mental toughness” (Richard Sellers/PA)

Reading boss Paul Ince called for “mental toughness” from his players after they let a point slip with a late 2-1 loss to Preston.

Six days after being handed a six-point deduction for breaching the EFL’s business plan, the Royals remain in the relegation zone as their winless run extended to eight games.

Substitute Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan had brought Reading back level in the 83rd minute only for Brad Potts to steal all three points in injury time.

“Whether that was a lack of quality or just a lack of concentration at the end, you just can’t let that happen,” Ince said.

“You’ve got to stay concentrated and focused 110 per cent.

“We’ve suffered like this a few times recently. Players need to have that mental toughness in certain situations and we’ve lacked that a few too many times recently.

“We’ve definitely had a problem seeing out games recently and that is something we’ve got to get rid of quickly.

“In a short time we’ve gone from a mid-table team to one in the bottom three and fighting to stay up. It’s been tough, but we’ve got to pick ourselves up from this.”

The Royals withstood relentless Preston pressure in the first half, although neither side could record a shot on target.

Preston deservedly moved ahead in the 56th minute as Fernandez sent a cross in from the left for Cannon to expertly slot home for his fourth goal in three games.

Reading responded through Ehibhatiomhan, who was perfectly placed to loop a header over Freddie Woodman direct from Nesta Guinness-Walker’s long throw-in.

The Royals’ hard work turned out to be in vain however as Potts struck late on for Preston’s fifth win in six games as they moved level on points with sixth-placed Blackburn in the play-off race.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe said: “Reading are fighting for their lives of course and we knew we’d have to fight all the way to get a result today, but to find a way like we did, with just minutes to go, was absolutely fantastic.

“We’re on 62 points now and that’s only a couple less than last season, so that’s showing improvement.

“We’ve got a big five games to go now, but we’ll go back to the drawing board and see what the next game brings.

“If we can get into the top six, then great, but then it’s about us staying in there.

“We’ll keep setting more and more targets and hopefully we can go on and achieve something special here.”

Lowe also praised match-winner Potts, who netted his third Championship goal of the season.

“He was massively brave getting his goal,” he added. “He’s been like that for a while now, though.

“He’s been fantastic in every way so far this season, so he deserves another goal.

“Sometimes in situations like that, you’ve got to have that bravery.”

