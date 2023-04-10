Liam Manning convinced a win is around the corner for struggling Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Manning convinced a win is around the corner for struggling Oxford

By Press Association
Liam Manning feels a win is coming for Oxford (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Liam Manning feels a win is coming for Oxford (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Oxford boss Liam Manning believes a first win since mid-January is not far away after a battling goalless draw at 10-man Port Vale.

The U’s have gone 14 games without a win and this draw, a fourth on the spin, left them two points above the relegation zone.

Substitute Dennis Politic was sent off in stoppage time as Vale responded to Good Friday’s 3-0 defeat at Accrington with a much-needed point.

The Valiants are eight points clear of the drop themselves. They had the better chances, but Oxford goalkeeper Simon Eastwood pulled off some important saves to clinch a precious point.

Oxford boss Manning said: “It wasn’t a classic. It’s mixed emotions. There are elements where we didn’t have enough quality, but we showed a real desire to defend our goal and Simon Eastwood made some great saves.

“We all came here wanting to win and that’s the same mindset we take into every game and I think you saw that.

“The foundations you need are that you’re hard to beat and I think we showed that.

“We didn’t manage the game well enough and didn’t show enough quality in the final third. We had the ball in some dangerous areas but nothing came from it and that’s the challenge for all of us.

“We need to make sure we turn the point into three. We had some chances, we had a couple cleared off the line. It’s belief and it’s players stepping up and taking responsibility as well, which I’m sure they will do.

“I’m sure it will come. We’re four unbeaten and three of those have been away from home. At no point is picking up a point away from home in League One a bad thing.”

Vale boss Darrell Clarke was pleased to see his side bounce back from their dour Stanley showing with a clean sheet.

He said: “It wasn’t pretty at times, but I thought we had the better chances.

“We were looking for a response, we’re not running and doing cartwheels, but we were looking for a response from the awful performance at Accrington.

“We take a point and try to use this as a building platform.

“It’s very important to get a performance. We were asked questions as a group and rightly so, I understand that.

“Three of our last four performances before this game have been nowhere near good enough and the players are aware of that.

“It wasn’t a pretty performance, but a battling performance.

“Their keeper pulled off a couple of brilliant saves and if it wasn’t for that then we could be talking about three points, but it wasn’t to be.

“We have to use that performance as a platform. We’ve got a lot of work to do. We still need enough points to make sure we maintain our status in League One, which was our aim at the start of the season.”

