QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth credits Saturday summit for comeback at West Brom

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth revealed a Saturday summit inspired a 2-2 comeback draw at West Brom.

Chris Martin and Lyndon Dykes rescued a point for the visitors after they went 2-0 down inside the opening 15 minutes.

Martin charged down goalkeeper Josh Griffiths’ clearance to level as Rangers earned a deserved draw in their fight for Championship survival.

Brandon Thomas-Asante and Semi Ajayi put Albion in charge but QPR are now two points above the bottom three after ending a four-game losing run.

The Rangers squad were in on Saturday after Friday’s 2-0 home defeat to Preston and Ainsworth feels the heart-to-heart worked.

He said: “It’s not the point, it’s the nature of the point. The boys were in on Saturday for meetings and real open talks with each other about how we need to approach this and what will happen if we didn’t give our all.

“It was the nature of the point, the way we came back, we should have nicked it at the end and I thought we were the better side in the second half. I’m really proud of the boys.

“We went 1-0 down against Preston and looked beaten. The difference today was we were 2-0 down and didn’t look beaten. That performance was good enough for me and the fans. After Friday I wouldn’t have been surprised if only 10 turned up.

“Not getting beaten is what we need. Five more of those performances and we’ll be safe. I want the boys to perform like the Championship footballers they are.

“Give it to me for four weeks because that’ll be enough, then I can make the changes I want.”

Thomas-Asante poked in the opener after 10 minutes – despite the ball initially appearing to hit his arm – after Seny Dieng missed John Swift’s free-kick and Ajayi made it 2-0 three minutes later, prodding in when Dieng saved Swift’s shot.

But Albion were never in complete control and Dykes pulled a goal back after 22 minutes with a brilliant glancing header.

Jimmy Dunne headed wide for the visitors in first-half injury time but they did not have to wait long for a leveller after the break.

It came four minutes into the second half when Martin charged down Griffiths’ attempted clearance – following Erik Pieters’ loose pass – and the ball flew in.

Martin, Taylor Richards and Andre Dozzell all had chances to win it for Rangers with the point leaving the Baggies five points adrift of the play-offs with six games left.

Boss Carlos Corberan said: “We lost the confidence to play and lost the personality to increase the advantage. We gave the opponent the belief they could be in the game.

“We had the possibility to get something else, we are disappointed because we didn’t. I didn’t see the players comfortable on the pitch.

“We need to take responsibility to change momentum, knowing we need to play with a lot of personality.

“We didn’t give the answer we need to give on the pitch. Sometimes you find the solutions and sometimes you don’t. Our responsibility is to compete better and win more games.”