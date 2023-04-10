Dean Holden hails ‘outstanding’ Jes Rak-Sakyi after win over Burton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlton manager Dean Holden praised Jes Rak-Sakyi as his brace set up a 3-2 win over Burton.

The Crystal Palace loanee impressed at the Valley, scoring twice in the first 17 minutes.

Macauley Bonne looked to have sealed all three points after Sam Hughes hit back, but Josh Walker made it nervy late on.

Jack Payne then saw red but Charlton held on and Holden was gushing in his appraisal of 20-year-old Rak-Sakyi.

He said: “I find myself saying this every week, Jes’s first goal was outstanding. He’s come inside, he’s took on two of them and put them out of the game, and what a finish.

“He could have got his hat-trick in the first half, we could have come in in three or four up.

“We got it all wrong in terms of their goal back just before half-time. It was a defensive mishap.

“The stadium was pretty dumbfounded at that point – how are we only 2-1 up at half-time?

“We wanted to get the third like we did. We had chances – we should have been home and dry at the end.”

Ex-Charlton keeper Craig MacGillivray was beaten on seven minutes when Rak-Sakyi turned in the area and fired home.

The forward doubled the lead – and his goal tally – when he found his way through the middle of the Burton defence to slot home his 13th of the season.

Tyreece Campbell blasted over a volley on 26 minutes as the hosts continued to dominate.

However, Burton were handed a lifeline in first-half injury time when Ashley Maynard-Brewer fumbled a deep cross and Hughes pounced on the loose ball.

Charlton restored their two-goal cushion four minutes after the break when Bonne pounced on a poor clearance after a Campbell cross.

The visitors hit back when Walker headed his effort over the line on 75 minutes, despite Albie Morgan trying to clear.

Rak-Sakyi failed to keep a volley down late on and Payne was dismissed for a second booking in injury time but Charlton held on.

Burton manager Dino Maamria felt the poor opening to the game cost his side.

He said: “It was an awful start, they scored most of their goals at the start of the game.

“It was really frustrating, we were very passive. We knew Campbell could cut inside and create problems.

“We couldn’t allow them to get space and the two goals have gone through us without anything on it.

“We can score goals, we show fighting spirit, it was too late when we started creating numerous chances.

“We had a poor 55 minutes, and the last half an hour we were the Burton Albion that we know we are.”