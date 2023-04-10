Barrow boss Pete Wild delighted with win over Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barrow boss Pete Wild delighted with win over Crawley

By Press Association
Barrow boss Pete Wild (Martin Rickett/PA)
Barrow boss Pete Wild (Martin Rickett/PA)

Barrow boss Pete Wild was delighted with his side’s response after they hammered relegation-threatened Crawley 4-0.

But the Bluebirds manager played down any talk of the play-offs with his side five points adrift of seventh-placed Salford.

Wild was understandably less than impressed after being humbled 3-0 at Crewe on Good Friday.

But Josh Gordon’s hat-trick, which took his tally for the season to 15, and record signing Ged Garner’s first goal for the club did the damage at Holker Street.

“We owed it to ourselves to put in a better performance and be more ruthless in front of goal,” said Wild.

“There’s so much that was pleasing. To a letter the players have gone out and delivered for me. We looked lively, we had people joining in and it was good, intricate play.

“For the first goal we had five people in the box, I showed them the clip at half-time and said: ‘Hallelujah, I’ve got some players in the box who want to score goals’.

“They should be bashing each other out of the way to score goals and we haven’t had enough of that this season. It was great to see.

“When we press with that intensity, so many managers come and say: ‘We don’t play against you because you’re the best pressing intensity team in the league,’ and that’s a big compliment.

“At times I think we let ourselves down because we don’t do that and we flatter to deceive at times and when we do it like today it’s really pleasing to see.

“Let’s see what we can get from Swindon on Saturday before we start talking about play-off races.

“Someone told me a stat that if Barrow finish ninth or above it’s the fifth best season in the club’s history.

“I told the players not to underestimate what they’re doing for the club, they’ve been outstanding.

“If they can grasp that then it’s an exciting four weeks. I’m dead proud of them.”

Scott Lindsey saw his Crawley side slip back into the relegation zone after Hartlepool picked up a precious point against promotion-seeking Stevenage.

He said: “We were beaten by the better side, they were miles better than us.

“We’re bare bones, I’ve had to make a number of changes based on injuries and players with knocks. It was a difficult afternoon for us.

“The team that I picked should be capable of going out there and competing. I didn’t want to make many changes, but I had to. We weren’t good enough.

“I don’t want to lose players with worse injuries and that’s why I named the team I did with certain players on the bench. I said that to the fans who were questioning my team selection after the game.

“We’re confident with our home games coming up. Our home record’s been very good and our away one not so good.”

