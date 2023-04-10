Bradford boss Mark Hughes delighted with win over Sutton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Hughes was pleased as Bradford moved within two points of the automatic promotion places with a convincing 3-1 win over Sutton at Valley Parade.

Scott Banks, Harry Chapman and Andy Cook scored as the Bantams made it back-to-back home victories for the first time since New Year’s Day.

Manager Hughes said: “I was really pleased with what we produced from start to finish.

“We made a mistake on the penalty totally against the run of play. It was a self-inflicted wound but thankfully we weren’t damaged by that.

“I thought we were really good value. We should have been two or three to the good at half-time.

“We weren’t but just needed to replicate it in the second half and were able to get two more goals.

“I’m disappointed not to have a clean sheet but we showed a lot of confidence and belief in ourselves as a group.

“Everybody recognises they are part of a team that’s got good desire and resilience. We’re enjoying what we are doing and I think that showed.

“We’ve got to try and take care of business. Win every game ahead of us and if we can do that we’ll go very close.”

On-loan Crystal Palace winger Banks fired Bradford ahead on 12 minutes with an angled shot after being set up by Jamie Walker.

Sutton keeper Jack Rose twice saved from Cook before the visitors blew a great chance to equalise. Lee Angol, facing his old club, blasted a penalty against the bar after being brought down by Harry Lewis.

Chapman gave Bradford some breathing space with a fine solo finish on 63 minutes.

And Cook made it three eight minutes later, holding off two defenders to drive home his 27th goal of the season on his 100th appearance for the club.

Omar Bugiel pulled one back with a late header but Sutton’s play-off hopes are fading fast.

Manager Matt Gray said: “The better team won on the day. They are a very good side who are certainly going to be there or thereabouts for the automatics, not just play-offs.

“We’ve got no complaints whatsoever. Bradford were excellent and really caused us problems but we did miss some key players.

“We had others playing with little knocks and had to put their bodies on the line. I was proud of the lads who battled out there.

“We had some moments in the first half and obviously the penalty which changed the game.

“Harry Beautyman has taken so many big penalties for us but Lee grabbed the ball. He obviously wanted to take it against his previous club.

“After doing so well to win the penalty with great footwork, he wanted to put it in the net. But it wasn’t to be.”