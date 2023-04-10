Tony Mowbray believes home double could put Sunderland in play-off mix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Mowbray believes home double could put Sunderland in play-off mix

By Press Association
Tony Mowbray and Sunderland are still eyeing the play-offs (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tony Mowbray and Sunderland are still eyeing the play-offs (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray wants his players to target back-to-back home wins to boost their play-off push following a 1-0 win against Cardiff in the Welsh capital.

Dennis Cirkin’s 61st-minute goal earned three points for the Black Cats and moved them to within four points of sixth place.

“We lacked a bit of a cutting edge and ruthlessness in the box. Someone who makes their living from scoring goals is probably what is missing,” said Mowbray.

“We knew they had physicality in their team and they are fighting for their lives and I was happy with the way we saw things out. You could see Cardiff’s spirit and togetherness.

“I would think, with the backing of their support, they will find enough to get some wins between now and the end of the season.

“When you look at our fixtures on paper, if we are at our best at home against Birmingham City on Saturday we can win.

“At home against Huddersfield on Tuesday, despite the really good run Neil (Warnock) has got them on, we could win. If we can make it nine points from this game and the next two, we won’t be far off it.

“We might not be in the top six, but it will become really nervy then. Let’s just play the games and if we get beaten in the next two it doesn’t really matter in the bigger picture.”

At the other end of the table, Cardiff’s second successive home defeat leaves them outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Bluebirds boss Sabri Lamouchi showed how disappointed he was in his side’s performance, coming off the back of a big win in Blackpool on Good Friday, by making a double change after only 36 minutes. He then made a third at the break and brought on a fourth sub on the hour mark.

“When you are losing you are always disappointed, but I’m more disappointed about the first half. The second was a little bit better,” said Lamouchi.

“We can’t concede a goal in the second half like that. We cannot start the game in this way – there was a bad attitude in the first half and it was a bad performance.

“We made some changes and probably we could have made some more.”

Cirkin struck in the 61st minute as he tapped in a rebound off the post following an Alex Pritchard free-kick that pierced a flimsy defensive wall.

“We cannot concede a goal in this way, with the ball going through men in the wall after giving away a stupid foul,” said an angry Lamouchi.

“We were probably a little bit better in the second half, good enough to create two or three chances to score, but we didn’t score. We didn’t deserve more than we got.

“When I first arrived at the club I told the players we will need to fight until the last game, so we must be ready for that.

“If you aren’t consistent in the Championship, you deserve to be where you are and you will be there for a lot of reasons. It is time to be positive, honest and try to give your best, and we didn’t give our best in the first half today.”

