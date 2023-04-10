Paul Simpson remaining positive despite being held at 10-man Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Simpson remaining positive despite being held at 10-man Walsall

By Press Association
Paul Simpson (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Paul Simpson (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson refused to be downhearted despite seeing his side slip out of the League Two automatic promotion after being held to a 0-0 draw at 10-man Walsall.

The Cumbrians failed to score for a fourth away game running despite playing the final half hour with a man advantage following Hayden White’s dismissal for a studs-up challenge on Jack Armer.

They slipped to fourth as a result and face a pivotal week with home games against second-placed Northampton and third-placed Stockport.

Carlisle could have pinched all three points in stoppage time but Owen Moxon headed straight at Walsall keeper Owen Evans before Ben Barclay nodded an equally good chance wide.

“I think it was a really strong battling performance that just lacked that final bit of quality to go and get ourselves a goal,” said Simpson.

“But that could be a really important point – if we can and go and do it properly against Northampton and Stockport.

“In all fairness they were always going to be huge games and they are now even bigger.

“It’s really, really tight and we knew that coming into today’s game – but after 41 games we are in an OK position and we need to make sure we keep going a little bit more.”

Simpson was frustrated by referee Declan Bourne’s failure to award Carlisle a first-half spot-kick for Tom Knowles’ challenge on Armer.

“It is a definite penalty – obviously I’ve got the benefit of seeing the video but even when I saw it first-hand live I don’t understand what the referee has seen.

“He tells me at half-time there is no contact, no pull. It’s incredible.”

Walsall boss Michael Flynn was similarly unimpressed with Bourne’s decision to dismiss White as his mid-table side registered a seventh draw in their last nine home games.

“I thought up until the red card we were the better team, a lot more energy about us but we couldn’t quite get that little bit of luck in the box,” said Flynn.

“I thought the standard of the referee today was very poor. He couldn’t wait to get the red card out, it was out immediately.

“We get told in the meetings when we speak to the head of refs, they’ve been told to take some time and compose themselves but the red card was out before the whistle stopped blowing.

“It’s got to be excessive force – Hayden has just gone to block the ball. There’s no intent, a couple of their players couldn’t even believe it on the touchline.

“When we have bad days we get told – I’m not quite sure they [officials] do.

“But we more than matched a team who were in the top three before today and there are positive signs going forward.”

