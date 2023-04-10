Michael Carrick admits he was about to substitute Matt Crooks before equaliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Carrick admits he was about to substitute Matt Crooks before equaliser

By Press Association
Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick (David Davies/PA)
Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick (David Davies/PA)

Michael Carrick admitted he was about to substitute Matt Crooks before the striker fired the 64th-minute equaliser that earned Middlesbrough a 2-2 draw at Bristol City.

Sam Bell fired the hosts ahead from a Harry Cornick pass in first-half stoppage time and Cornick doubled the advantage with a close-range finish four minutes into the second half.

But Boro stormed back to level, Aaron Ramsey heading home from a Tommy Smith cross on 58 minutes and Crooks firing low past Max O’Leary six minutes later.

Both sides could have won it in a frantic finish. Boro substitute Cameron Archer had the ball in the net just before the final whistle, but was denied by a linesman’s flag for offside.

Carrick said: “I thought Matt had given his all and was about to make changes when he scored.

“He is a very important player for us, as is Aaron Ramsey and their goals showed the character we have, which will be needed in the games ahead.

“I am more pleased with the way we fought back than the result. It was a tough game and showed again how hard it is to earn points in the Championship.

“We played some really good football and the overall performance pleased me. It is just the fine details that are costing us and we need to work on them.

“After Matt’s goal I thought we would go on to win it. Cameron Archer’s finish at the end was fantastic, but apparently he was just offside.

“It’s important that the team never know when they are beaten and they showed that quality in not losing heart at two goals down.”

City boss Nigel Pearson said: “We played well and I’m disappointed for the players that we didn’t take all three points because they put a lot of effort in.

“There first goal came from us not tracking runners and the second because we made a poor decision in not clearing the ball into row Z.

“We brought in Harry Cornick for his work-rate and because he gives us a different style of striker. Today he has scored a goal and registered an assist.

“We know there are areas in which we need to strengthen. Middlesbrough are a very good side and they probably also think they could have won.

“Our squad is not far away from being able to challenge for play-off places. We have been too inconsistent at times this season and we still have problems getting the balance right.

“We need to be harder to beat. Successful sides are built on being solid at the back, but we have gone from being a side without an identity to one that is very energetic and play with a lot of honesty.”

