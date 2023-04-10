Vincent Kompany challenges promoted Burnley to break Championship points total

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vincent Kompany challenges promoted Burnley to break Championship points total

By Press Association
Vincent Kompany’s Burnley saw off Sheffield United on Monday night (Richard Sellers/PA)
Vincent Kompany challenged his promoted Burnley side to clinch the Championship title and then try to break the record for the division’s highest points total.

The Clarets clinched promotion with a win at Middlesbrough on Good Friday, and two goals from Johann Berg Gudmundsson saw them beat second-placed Sheffield United on Monday night to leave themselves needing five points from the last six games to go up as champions.

Kompany, who celebrated his 37th birthday with the win over the Blades, hopes that could be achieved as early as next weekend, but said he does not want his team to let it rest at that.

He has his eyes on Reading’s record points haul of 106 – set in the 2005-06 season – and Burnley can beat that if they win all of their remaining games.

“If my maths aren’t wrong we could be champions next weekend if things go our way,” said Kompany. “To say that this could have happened with five games to go, I don’t think anyone would have hoped for it.

“It’s for us to set the bar even higher and see if there’s something beyond winning the trophy. Can we keep that consistency for the next six games?

“It’s funny that our next trip is to Reading. We have always got to look forward to something.

“I have two things in my mind – one is to make sure we allow the group to be part of the next six games. That’s how we got here, all the players have played a huge part this season.”

Burnley were helped by a red card for Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham for a foul on Nathan Tella after just 17 minutes, but Kompany was pleased with how his players dealt with that.

He said: “It can still be an awkward game against 10 men but you still have to do what we did, which was nullify the threat, keep control as much as we could, keep good possession of the ball and be dangerous in moments.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom had no complaints about the red card and made light of the angry exchange he had with Jack Robinson after substituting the centre-back, whose mistake led to the dismissal.

He said: “Fair play to Burnley, they have won and their fans have gone home happy, but everyone came excited for a good game. Our sense of disappointment in the dressing room is the fact that we couldn’t put on a performance.

“We know why we have lost, it’s our fault. We have made a mistake and compounded it with an error, committing the foul and the red card, which changed the game.

“If it had been in the box it would have been a penalty and a yellow card but it was outside. It looked like Tella was away, so it’s a red card.”

Robinson was sacrificed to bring on substitute goalkeeper Adam Davies and exchanged angry words with his manager as he walked back to the bench.

Heckingbottom said: “I know he was disappointed but he knows why I was angry. I don’t want an apology off any of them.

“Burnley have got what they want already and if they go on to become champions, good luck to them – our mind is on (the next game against) Cardiff.

“We would love to do it (win promotion) as soon as possible but the main thing is to get it done.”

