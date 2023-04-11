On this day in 2014: Sir Dave Brailsford resigns from British Cycling post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2014: Sir Dave Brailsford resigns from British Cycling post

By Press Association
Sir Dave Brailsford stepped down from his British Cycling post nine years go (John Giles/PA)
Sir Dave Brailsford stepped down from his British Cycling post nine years go (John Giles/PA)

Sir Dave Brailsford stepped down as British Cycling performance director after 11 highly successful years on April 11, 2014.

Brailsford led Britain’s cyclists to an unprecedented period of domination, with eight gold medals at the Beijing and London Olympics, and helped establish the sport in the mainstream.

The Welshman also established Team Sky, winning the Tour de France through Sir Bradley Wiggins in 2012 and Chris Froome in 2013, and it was this role that he cited as his reason for stepping back from his national job.

Sir Dave Brailsford (right) with Bradley Wiggins
Sir Dave Brailsford (right) with Bradley Wiggins (John Stillwell/PA)

“This is a big step but it is the right decision for the team and for me,” said Brailsford, who was knighted after the London Games.

“Since London 2012, we have worked hard on succession planning and that has meant we’ve got to a point where I can move on, knowing the team will go from strength to strength.

“I have some extraordinary memories – not just from Olympic Games and World Championships but also just day to day seeing cycling go from a fringe activity to a mainstream sport.

“I’ve always said that, more than any of the medals, the transformation of cycling in Britain is the single thing I’m most proud of having helped achieve.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe (second left) and Sir Dave Brailsford (second right) at Old Trafford
Sir Jim Ratcliffe (second left) and Sir Dave Brailsford (second right) at Old Trafford (Peter Byrne/PA)

Team Sky – later rebranded as Ineos Grenadiers – maintained their domination of the Tour de France, winning the race seven out of eight years, but in 2016 they became embroiled in a controversy over a therapeutic use exemption given to Wiggins for the corticosteroid triamcinolone.

A report into doping in sport by the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee concluded Team Sky had crossed an ethical line.

Brailsford’s reputation was dented but his role was unaffected and in 2021 he was appointed director of sport at Ineos.

He was among the company’s delegation that met Manchester United officials as part of prospective takeover proceedings last month.

Britain, meanwhile, finished as the leading nation in cycling at both the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games, winning 12 gold medals in total.

