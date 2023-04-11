Events off the baize mean World Championship starts under a cloud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Events off the baize mean World Championship starts under a cloud

By Press Association
Ronnie O’Sullivan is targeting a record eighth world title in the modern era (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan is targeting a record eighth world title in the modern era (Zac Goodwin/PA)

When Yan Bingtao beat John Higgins to win the prestigious Masters title in Milton Keynes in 2021, snooker was quick to hail a significant breakthrough that ought to pave the way to a new and lucrative future for the sport.

Sixteen years after his compatriot Ding Junhui became the first Chinese player to win the UK Championship, Yan’s success was seen to herald the arrival of an exciting new generation of talent that included another star in the making in the shape of Zhao Xintong.

Eleven months later, Zhao would make good on that promise when he swept to victory in the UK Championship, further enhancing the possibilities for snooker to plunder the riches of the east as it gradually emerged into a bright and hopeful post-Covid climate.

Cazoo UK Championship – Day Thirteen – York Barbican
Zhao Xintong is one of 10 Chinese players barred from this year’s World Championship (Richard Sellers/PA)

That optimism, however, would prove spectacularly misplaced. Tougher Covid protocols would shut snooker out of the lucrative Chinese market, and Yan and Zhao would become two of 10 Chinese players suspended and charged with a range of offences related to match-fixing.

Coupled with an unseemly war of words between world number one and defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan and World Snooker Tour chief Steve Dawson, it means this year’s World Championship, which is set to begin in Sheffield on Saturday, will do so under a mighty cloud.

As if it is not enough for two of the game’s fastest-rising stars to be absent, the formal, independent investigation into their alleged improprieties is set to coincide with the tournament’s second Monday, the same day the tournament’s quarter-final line-up is traditionally completed.

Betfred World Snooker Championship 2022 – Day 17 – The Crucible
Ronnie O’Sullivan has gone to war with snooker chiefs over the state of the sport (Zac Goodwin/PA)

O’Sullivan, who could become the first player in the modern era to win eight world titles, has been typically restless throughout the campaign, and it ill behoves anyone to look at the formbook when it comes to considering whether the 47-year-old has a third title in four years within him.

O’Sullivan has been scathing over the sport’s attempts to adapt to the loss of the lucrative Chinese revenue stream, claiming the sport is in a worse place than ever, and even suggesting players might consider going on strike.

It remains to be seen whether Dawson’s withering and potentially unwise response, in which he questioned O’Sullivan’s status as a role model and accused him of being disrespectful to a sport from which he has made a more than healthy living, prompts any reaction on or off the table.

Snooker – Embassy World Championship 2005 – Final – Shaun Murphy v Matthew Stevens – The Crucible
Shaun Murphy is chasing his first world title since 2005 (Gareth Copley/PA)

Bare statistics appear to bear out some of O’Sullivan’s concerns. There remains a dearth of new talent – the leading domestic player aged under 30 is 30-ranked Joe O’Connor – and the list of likely contenders for the 2023 title is a familiar parade of faces.

It takes a special type of player to adapt to the unique rigours of the Crucible and that is why the contenders for O’Sullivan’s crown are largely made up of players who have previously lifted the prestigious trophy.

Four-time winner Mark Selby recently won the WST Classic, firing three centuries in his final win over China’s Pang Junxu – and having eloquently confronted mental health concerns the Leicester 39-year-old appears settled and equipped for another challenge deep into the final week.

Betfred World Snooker Championships 2022 – Day 5 – The Crucible
Ding Junhui is set to be seeded again at the Crucible (Richard Sellers/PA)

Shaun Murphy arrives at the Crucible on the back of one of his best seasons since he won his last world title as a qualifier in 2005, and it is also hard to look far beyond the experience of other previous winners including Judd Trump, Mark Williams and John Higgins.

One top player overdue a run at the Crucible is Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen, undoubtedly the season’s star performer with three tour titles to his name, but who has spectacularly under-achieved at the venue, failing to get past round two in all but one of his last 11 attempts.

Ding, meanwhile, has wrestled his way back into the top 16 on the back of his run to the UK final in York in May, and the vast experience of the now 35-year old makes him a name that none of the previously mentioned contenders would wish to see in their section of the draw.

It would be ironic – and entirely plausible – if Ding, the 2016 finalist and surely now in the bracket of one of the best players never to win the world crown, finally came good after a year in which the sport’s hopes of further eastern expansion had seemingly turned to dust.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
4
2
Fife property investor Steven Clark and his new development project at 19 Spital in Aberdeen.
Meet the Fife property investor who’s spent £825,000 bringing an empty building back to…
3
Cameron Rae.
‘Broken’ mum of Perth man says ‘whole city is hurting’ over death of son,…
4
The SSSC headquarters at Compass House in Dundee.
Fife care home worker struck off after ‘borrowing’ £90 from resident
5
This divided villa on Perth Road in Dundee's West End topped TSPC's viewing charts last month.
Property on Dundee’s Perth Road tops TSPC’s 10 most viewed homes in March
6
Pitairlie Garage is Angus where a break-in was reported
Police probe break-in at Angus garage
7
Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie acquires rival business
8
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
9
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
10
Birdie owners Isla Moncrieff and her mum Jenni outside the new Pitlochry shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inside new ‘slow fashion’ womenswear shop in Pitlochry

More from The Courier

Future is bright: Fotheringham after signing his deal. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham signs new contract as Tannadice 'star performer' is hailed
Emergency Services on Wellesley Road, Buckhaven. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Buckhaven
The horses visiting Cameron Hospital in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Runaway horses in stable condition after visit to Fife Hospital
children playing under a colourful flag in a park.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why I'm proud to be a part of what Help for Kids…
(From left) Lucas with mum Katrina Simpson and Linzie Shand. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee nurse reveals she couldn't afford son's clothes on full-time salary
Firefighters at the blaze in Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Residents hear 'explosions' after taxi torched in Dundee street
Ronnie O’Sullivan is targeting a record eighth world title in the modern era (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Road rage and back to the Baltics
Cameron Rae beaming after passing his driving test in February.
Cameron Rae — Teenager appears in court accused of murdering Perth man
The burnt out flatbed lorry belonging to Gowrie Contracts. Image: Gowrie Contracts.
Owner's disbelief as £42k vehicle 'torched by vandals' in Dundee
Why did child rapist Sean Hogg avoid prison while ex-MP Natalie McGarry was jailed…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented