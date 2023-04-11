Ben Foster kissed ‘fully on the lips’ by Rob McElhenney after Wrexham heroics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Foster kissed ‘fully on the lips’ by Rob McElhenney after Wrexham heroics

By Press Association
Ben Foster celebrates after Wrexham’s crunch 3-2 Easter Monday victory over Notts County (Barrington Combs/PA)
Ben Foster celebrates after Wrexham's crunch 3-2 Easter Monday victory over Notts County (Barrington Combs/PA)

Ben Foster has saluted Wrexham’s Hollywood owners as “top of the class” after being rewarded with a Rob McElhenney kiss “fully on the lips” for his penalty-saving heroics.

The 40-year-old former England goalkeeper, in the fourth game of his second Wrexham spell, was the hero as the Dragons beat Notts County 3-2 on Easter Monday to strike a potentially decisive blow in the Vanarama National League title race.

Foster flung himself to his right to save Cedwyn Scott’s penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time, earning a smacker from McElhenney while his fellow Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds complimented the keeper on his looks.

Wrexham v Notts County – Vanarama National League – Racecourse Ground
Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney celebrate Ben Foster’s penalty save against Notts County (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“Rob kissed me fully on the lips and Ryan called me a double handsome b*****d,” Foster said. “I’ll take that.

“I said to them ‘Listen, you may as well end the documentary (the second FX series of Welcome to Wrexham) now. You’ll never get a better moment than what’s just happened.

“They’re so happy, if you could order an absolute bob on, top of the class, top of the range owner, then you would just package them two up because they are as good as it gets.

“It means so much to them, they were buzzing at the end, they care so much.

“This is non-league but they’re doing it like it’s Premier League standard – the way they travel, prepare, training sessions, the food, the recovery. It is ridiculous how they run it, so fair play to them. They deserve all they get.”

Wrexham need seven points from their final four games to clinch the title and end a 15-year absence from the Football League after establishing a three-point lead over County.

Foster, who played for Wrexham as a 21-year-old when on loan from Stoke in 2005, was in the Premier League at Watford last season.

But he was retired for nine months until he answered an SOS at Wrexham after regular goalkeeper Rob Lainton was ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

“As a goalkeeper for the last 10 years I’ve just been a game player, the adrenaline buzz when that kick-off comes,” said Foster, who was capped eight times by England and played for Birmingham, Manchester United and West Brom among others.

“The reason I did retire was because I wasn’t feeling that so much.

“At Watford towards the end of the season I was thinking: ‘This doesn’t feel like it used to feel’. I wasn’t really enjoying it so much.

“I only came back because it’s Wrexham, a club that I know and owe a lot to. If it was anybody else it wouldn’t have been a question.

“I had so many offers earlier in the season – the big Newcastle one, a couple from other Premier League teams, others around the world, in America. Nothing ever really fitted me or I was interested in, but this stuck out like a sore thumb.

“Who would have thought a Welsh team would have meant so much to me? It’s mad. But this is where my football journey really began, playing 20-odd games here.

“I didn’t want to come here and it be like a bit of a circus, like: ‘Oh he played in the Premier League last year, he does his YouTube and it’s all about getting content’.

“It’s not. I promise you it’s about playing good football, I’m competitive and I want to win.”

Foster saved a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty at Arsenal last season but admitted his last-gasp Racecourse stop was among the biggest moments of his career.

He said: “I’ve played over 500 games and probably had two of those moments in my whole career.

“I’ve called out goalies for celebrating saves but I couldn’t help myself because of what it meant to the lads and fans. That was as good as it gets.”

