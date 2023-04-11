Michael Salisbury dropped for weekend matches after Brighton penalty controversy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Referee Michael Salisbury has been axed for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

The VAR official failed to recommend a review for a Brighton penalty in their 2-1 defeat at Tottenham on Saturday, forcing PGMOL chief Howard Webb to apologise to the Seagulls.

On-pitch referee Stuart Attwell, who did not give a spot-kick in real time after Kaoru Mitoma was tripped by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, will be the VAR official for Wolves’ home clash with Brentford on Saturday.

He will then be the fourth official when West Ham host Arsenal on Sunday.

Brighton have received three apologies from Webb this season.

Boss Roberto De Zerbi, who was sent off in the second half, said after the game: “When I was in the dressing room, there is a clear penalty on Mitoma.

“You can’t find one situation from my bench where I spoke to the referee to complain some decisions.

“I think I could say something because nothing for the penalty for Mitoma, nothing for the goal for (Danny) Welbeck and I am sorry for this.”

The PGMOL had already confirmed assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis would not officiate in any matches while he is being investigated for an apparent elbow on Liverpool’s Andy Robertson.

The incident occurred as the players walked off for half time during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday, with Hatzidakis appearing to react after being confronted by Robertson.

A statement from Premier League referees’ body the PGMOL read: “PGMOL will not be appointing Constantine Hatzidakis to fixtures in any of the competitions it serves whilst the FA (Football Association) investigates the incident involving the assistant referee and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at Anfield.”